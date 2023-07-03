Privatising waste management in local bodies will affect cleanliness, say Tamil Nadu trade unions

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trade unions representing local bodies, especially those aligned with Left parties, have launched protests across the state opposing the privatisation of waste management. They argue that the move will lead to a decline in job opportunities, increased workload for conservancy workers and ultimately impact public health.

Several local bodies have recently invited bids for waste management services. Trade unions claim that local bodies are moving towards privatisation based on a circular issued by the office of the Director of Municipal Administration in October 2021.

As per the circular, in corporation areas two conservancy workers are allocated for 1,200 houses with a battery-operated vehicle. Besides, one conservancy worker is allocated per ward for street sweeping, while in municipalities, one worker is allocated for two wards or 8 km of road sweeping. Trade unions argue that the target has been fixed without any proper consultation and are not based on any scientific method.

GS Radhakrishnan, general secretary of the Federation for Tamil Nadu Local Body Employees, said, “The local bodies have assessed conservancy worker requirements based on the circular and concluded that 60-70% of the existing employees are sufficient. However, this will severely impact waste management.”

T M Moorthy, AITUC national secretary, said, “The decision to privatise waste management will affect employee wages. While the state has issued minimum wage notifications for various jobs, the municipal administration department has urged local bodies to follow the district collector’s fixed wages for conservancy workers. However, these wages vary across districts, and in most cases, the collectors’ prescribed wages are much lower than the government’s minimum wages.”

