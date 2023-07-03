Home States Tamil Nadu

Privatising waste management in local bodies will affect cleanliness, say Tamil Nadu trade unions

Several local bodies have recently invited bids for waste management services.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Trade unions claim that local bodies are moving towards privatisation based on a circular issued by the office of the Director of Municipal Administration in October 2021. 

Trade unions claim that local bodies are moving towards privatisation based on a circular issued by the office of the Director of Municipal Administration in October 2021. 

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Trade unions representing local bodies, especially those aligned with Left parties, have launched protests across the state opposing the privatisation of waste management. They argue that the move will lead to a decline in job opportunities, increased workload for conservancy workers and ultimately impact public health.

Several local bodies have recently invited bids for waste management services. Trade unions claim that local bodies are moving towards privatisation based on a circular issued by the office of the Director of Municipal Administration in October 2021. 

As per the circular, in corporation areas two conservancy workers are allocated for 1,200 houses with a battery-operated vehicle. Besides, one conservancy worker is allocated per ward for street sweeping, while in municipalities, one worker is allocated for two wards or 8 km of road sweeping. Trade unions argue that the target has been fixed without any proper consultation and are not based on any scientific method.

GS Radhakrishnan, general secretary of the Federation for Tamil Nadu Local Body Employees, said, “The local bodies have assessed conservancy worker requirements based on the circular and concluded that 60-70% of the existing employees are sufficient. However, this will severely impact waste management.”

T M Moorthy, AITUC national secretary, said, “The decision to privatise waste management will affect employee wages. While the state has issued minimum wage notifications for various jobs, the municipal administration department has urged local bodies to follow the district collector’s fixed wages for conservancy workers. However, these wages vary across districts, and in most cases, the collectors’ prescribed wages are much lower than the government’s minimum wages.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Trade Unions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp