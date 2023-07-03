Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu street sheds its caste tag, turns Indira Nagar

Even government documents such as ration card, voter ID and Aadhaar bear the address as Adi Dravidar Street. Over time, the street’s original name slipped into oblivion.”  

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Following Anusuya’s request, the name board called Indira Nagar was placed in Anandhavadi | Express ​

Following Anusuya’s request, the name board called Indira Nagar was placed in Anandhavadi | Express ​

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  A 29-year-old woman resident of Anandhavadi in the district has come in for praise from various quarters, including from Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, as her years-long persistence is credited for the local panchayat on Saturday installing a street sign identifying her locality – which was hitherto passed off as Adi Dravidar Street – as Indira Nagar.

Mentioning her locality of around 100 families as having been formed as Indira Nagar in 1998 after a majority of the residents secured houses under a government scheme, Anusuya Saravanamuthu said, “Outsiders, however, identified the street as Keezha Theru or Adi Dravidar Theru or Para Theru. Even government documents such as ration card, voter ID and Aadhaar bear the address as Adi Dravidar Street. Over time, the street’s original name slipped into oblivion.”  

Blaming prevailing casteism for people continuing to colour her street and referring the residents by their caste, Anusuya said, “It is like taking away our self-respect. I realised this about 12 years ago and wanted to change it.” The civil engineering graduate who has worked with several private companies across the country referred to the incident in 2011 when she applied for an Aadhaar by giving her street name as Indira Nagar. To her shock, the card issued identified her locality as ‘Adi Dravidar Street’. 

Several years later, putting her determination into action, Anusuya on August 8, 2022, submitted a petition, bearing the signatures of other residents, with the collectorate, urging to identify her street name as Indira Nagar. A similar petition was also submitted with the chief minister’s special cell on February 21, 2023. While the panchayat days later adopted a resolution over the street name, it on Saturday installed the street sign affirming Anusuya’s locality as named Indira Nagar.

While the street residents erupted in celebration over the move, Anusuya’s efforts also came in for appreciation from MP Ravikumar. He told TNIE, “In 1978, former chief minister MG Ramachandran issued an order directing for removal of caste names from roads and streets of Tamil Nadu. Following this, the caste names were removed from many roads and streets but the authorities failed to implement it in toto. We have already requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to reinforce it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adi Dravidar Street Indira Nagar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp