'Bifurcate Kanniyakumari assembly constituency into two'

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Members of the Kalappai Makkal Iyakkam on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking a bifurcation of the Kanniyakumari assembly constituency into two for administration and development purposes.



Submitting the petition at the public grievance day meeting held at the district collectorate in Nagercoil on Monday, Kalappai Makkal Iyakkam president PT Selvakumar, in the petition, said Kanniyakumari assembly constituency is the big constituency in the Kanniyakumari district. "Based on the 2021 election, around 2,92,433 votes were recorded in the constituency. Besides the Agastheeswaram and Tholvai panchayat unions, some parts of the Rajakkamangalam panchayat union were also included in it. The constituency is spread across from Kanniyakumari towards Kalikesam, and Kumarapuram along the Tirunelveli district border. Besides, many coastal villages are also a part of it," he said.



Stating that no major development or tourist development projects have been implemented in the past 25 years, Selvakumar further said though coconut cultivation and fishing are prominent in Kanniyakumari, not many relative industries have been set up. "Geographically, the constituency is big. In order to improve the livelihood of tribals, forest dwellers, fishers, and youths, to improve employment opportunities, and to make tourism and government schemes more accessible to the people, the constitution has to be bifurcated into two," he said, urging the Election Commission and the state government to take measures in this regard for the welfare of the people.



Chairing the public grievance day meeting, District Collector PN Sridhar received around 172 petitions and handed over a cheque worth Rs 50,000 as education assistance to three students for pursuing professional education. The collector also handed over wheelchairs worth Rs 19,400 and other assistance to beneficiaries under the differently abled welfare departments.



District Revenue Officer J Balasubramaniam, Special Deputy Collector (SSS) Tirupathi, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Sivasankar, and other officials participated.

