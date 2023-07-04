Slogan row: DMK men ‘attack’ BJP supporters in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Several BJP supporters were allegedly attacked by DMK cadre on Sunday after a public meeting which was presided over by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi. DMK cadre alleged that BJP supporters, in an inebriated state, showed them their footwear from a moving car amid the cadre while raising the slogan, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

According to sources, both parties have not filed a police complaint. “Bharathi spoke in a public meeting organised in Pavoorchatram. After the meeting, DMK cadre were returning home when the car of some BJP supporters headed to Tirunelveli from Tenkasi passed by. Stating that the BJP supporters were inebriated and showed them their footwear, the DMK cadre stopped the car and attacked them. Police intervened and sent the BJP supporters away,” sources said.

Meanwhile, in Tirunelveli, Bharathi said the countdown for the end of BJP rule has begun with the recent political development in Maharashtra. Talking about Annamalai’s alleged comment of possible Ajith Pawar-like defection in DMK, Bharathi blamed the BJP state president as an immature politician.

“The DMK had helped the former chief minister Kamarajar. Without knowing this, Annamalai has made comments on the late leaders of DMK,” Bharathi added.

