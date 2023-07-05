Boy dies after being administrated wrong injection by ' fake doctor ' in TN 

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk
Express News Service

VANIYAMBADI: A 13-year-old boy who was administrated an injection for fever by a 'quack' in Thirupattur's Vaniyambadi died within a few hours after he experienced severe stomach pain.

The Vaniyambadi town police arrested the fake doctor, Gopinath of the Thoppalagunda area, on Wednesday based on a complaint from the boy's family.

Police said the boy, C Surya Prakash was a class seven student, a resident of Thoppalagunda in Vaniyambadi. 

Surya Prakash developed a fever on Tuesday and was taken to see a doctor, Gopinath who was practising medicine at his house in the locality.  On July 4, Gopinath administered an injection to Surya Prakash. A few minutes after reaching the house, the boy began experiencing stomach pain, fever and collapsed.

The boy was rushed to the Natrampalli town hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint from the family, Thimmampettai police registered a case and began an investigation. After an inquiry, the police found Gopinath was not a qualified medical practitioner but has been prescribing tablets and administering injections. He was arrested by the police. 

The district health department has ordered a probe into the incident. The department also warned of strict action against ' doctors' using fake or unapproved degrees to advertise and practise.

A medical officer said the department has issued guidelines for all doctors in the state, asking them to register with the council, and displaying of basic medical degree as MBBS  and not MD to avoid confusion among people.

