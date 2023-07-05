CM Breakfast scheme to cover 31,000 schools in TN this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be rolled out in 31,008 schools across the state this year and will benefit 15.8 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 5. According to an order issued by the social welfare department, dated June 7, Rs 404.4 crore has been allocated for it as the government had announced extending the scheme to all primary schools in the last budget.

Chennai Corporation will implement the scheme in 358 schools, while the municipal administration department will oversee 2,253 schools in other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. In rural areas, the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation will implement the scheme in 28,397 schools. The funds will be utilised from July 15 to March 2024, at the rate of `12.71 per child per day. The social welfare department will disburse the funds to the respective implementing authorities, stated the order.

Out of the allocation, Rs 340.5 crore is for food expenses for 170 days, Rs 43.38 crore for procuring cooking utensils, Rs 19.96 crore for cooking gas and the remaining amount for administrative purposes. In urban areas and nearby town panchayats, food will be prepared at integrated cooking centres, while in other locations, it will be cooked within schools.

The breakfast scheme was initially introduced in 1,545 schools with a budget of Rs 33.6 lakh, benefiting 1.1 lakh primary school children. Another 433 schools were included in the scheme the same academic year. According to the government, the scheme has positively impacted students’ attendance and their academic performance.

