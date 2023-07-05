Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Breakfast scheme to cover 31,000 schools in TN this year

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be rolled out in 31,008 schools across the state this year and will benefit 15.8 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 5.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Breakfast scheme for school students was launched in May last year | Express

Breakfast scheme for school students was launched in May last year | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be rolled out in 31,008 schools across the state this year and will benefit 15.8 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 5. According to an order issued by the social welfare department, dated June 7, Rs 404.4 crore has been allocated for it as the government had announced extending the scheme to all primary schools in the last budget.

Chennai Corporation will implement the scheme in 358 schools, while the municipal administration department will oversee 2,253 schools in other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. In rural areas, the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation will implement the scheme in 28,397 schools. The funds will be utilised from July 15 to March 2024, at the rate of `12.71 per child per day. The social welfare department will disburse the funds to the respective implementing authorities, stated the order.

Out of the allocation, Rs 340.5 crore is for food expenses for 170 days, Rs 43.38 crore for procuring cooking utensils, Rs 19.96 crore for cooking gas and the remaining amount for administrative purposes. In urban areas and nearby town panchayats, food will be prepared at integrated cooking centres, while in other locations, it will be cooked within schools.

The breakfast scheme was initially introduced in 1,545 schools with a budget of Rs 33.6 lakh, benefiting 1.1 lakh primary school children. Another 433 schools were included in the scheme the same academic year. According to the government, the scheme has positively impacted students’ attendance and their academic performance.

Rs 404.4 cr
Out of the allocation, Rs 340.5 crore is for food expenses for 170 days, Rs 43.38 crore for procuring cooking utensils, Rs 19.96 crore for cooking gas and the remaining amount for administrative purposes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Breakfast scheme Chennai Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp