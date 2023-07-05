Court tells eight SC residents of Vengaivayal to take DNA test in TN

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, on Tuesday ordered eight SC community residents of Vengaivayal to undergo DNA testing as part of the CB-CID probe into the dumping of excrement in the village overhead tank last year. The eight, who had in April this year refused the test, have been ordered to give their blood samples for the test at Government Medical College and Hospital at 10 am on Wednesday.

As part of hearings following a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the special court judge, Jeyanthi S, on Saturday sought the opinion of the eight suspects on undergoing the test. The eight replied that by being told to undergo DNA testing, they were treated as the accused in the water contamination case when they were actually the victims. They hence declined the CB-CID’s request. Following this, the judge said orders on the case investigative officer’s request would be passed on July 4. After hearing both sides, the judge on Saturday ordered for DNA testing on the eight, with their consent.

