Home States Tamil Nadu

Court tells eight SC residents of Vengaivayal to take DNA test in TN

The eight, who had in April this year refused the test, have been ordered to give their blood samples for the test at Government Medical College and Hospital at 10 am on Wednesday.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The tank in Vengaivayal in which faecal matter was mixed with water | Express

The tank in Vengaivayal in which faecal matter was mixed with water | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, on Tuesday ordered eight SC community residents of Vengaivayal to undergo DNA testing as part of the CB-CID probe into the dumping of excrement in the village overhead tank last year. The eight, who had in April this year refused the test, have been ordered to give their blood samples for the test at Government Medical College and Hospital at 10 am on Wednesday.

As part of hearings following a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the special court judge, Jeyanthi S, on Saturday sought the opinion of the eight suspects on undergoing the test. The eight replied that by being told to undergo DNA testing, they were treated as the accused in the water contamination case when they were actually the victims. They hence declined the CB-CID’s request. Following this, the judge said orders on the case investigative officer’s request would be passed on July 4.  After hearing both sides, the judge on Saturday ordered for DNA testing on the eight, with their consent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal SC community DNA test
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp