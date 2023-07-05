Home States Tamil Nadu

Potsherd with Tamil inscriptions unearthed at Thulukkarpatti in TN

The second phase of excavation was inaugurated by collector K P Karthikeyan on April 6. In the first phase, about 1,000 antiquities were unearthed at the site.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Potsherds with Tamil inscriptions 'Thieeya', 'Thisa', and 'Kuvira(n)', were unearthed in the second phase of excavation at Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli, said minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Thennarasu said, "It is worth noting that among the potsherds found now, there are potsherds with Tamil inscriptions such as Thieeya, Thisa, and Kuvira(n). This is good proof of the literate Tamil community which had been living on the banks of Nambiar with its own cultural elements."

The second phase of excavation was inaugurated by collector K P Karthikeyan on April 6. In the first phase, about 1,000 antiquities were unearthed at the site. K Vasanthakumar, director of Thulukkarpatti excavation, State Archaeology Department, told TNIE that so far his department had unearthed more than 1,100 antiquities from the 11 pits dug in Thulukkarpatti during both phases of excavation.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Archeology Department said that the antiquities unearthed in Thulukkarpatti included copper rings, iron objects, terracotta (hopscotch and gamesman), spindle whorl, carnelian, amethyst, glass beads, and quartz apart from the potsherds with Tamil inscriptions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil inscriptions Tirunelveli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp