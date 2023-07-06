Home States Tamil Nadu

Agriculture joint secretary satisfied with Tamil Nadu’s drought-preparedness

It was reported that 10 districts are experiencing deficient rainfall during the south west monsoon.

Drought

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special meeting was convened on Tuesday by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ashish Kumar Srivatsava, to evaluate the state’s readiness for drought and the progress of centrally sponsored schemes. The official expressed his satisfaction with the state’s preparedness for drought.

During the meeting, Commissioner of Agriculture of Tamil Nadu, L Subramanian, provided detailed information on rainfall distribution, reservoir water storage, crop coverage, measures taken by the state government to mitigate drought, and the status of the Contingency Plan. It was reported that 10 districts are experiencing deficient rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

After receiving the inputs from the district officials, the joint secretary expressed his satisfaction with the state’s preparedness for drought. He further appreciated Tamil Nadu for being first in the country in the preparation of the consolidated Annual Action Plan well in advance and getting the funds released for the year 2023-24, and also launching a new portal called Tamil Mann Valam for the welfare of the farming community. He said it would act as a model to the entire country.

