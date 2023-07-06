DFO warns people against trespassing into forest areas of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Even as officials are conducting sensitization camps and raising awareness about the negative effects of human settlements in forest areas, District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu has warned action against people trespassing into forest areas. Dharmapuri forest range, which is part of the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, comprises 1.64 lakh hectares. Dharmapuri has a total of 136 reserve forests and is one of the largest forest areas in Tamil Nadu. However, one of the key issues faced by the forest department is trespassing by people and forming settlements to graze cattle.

Speaking to TNIE, Dharmapuri forest ranger Arunprasath said, “One of the biggest problems is trespassing, because of people’s large-scale movements in the forest area especially by people herding cows and goats wild animals like elephants and wild boars are disturbed from their natural habitat. This causes them to move to the fringes of the forest area and cause damage to cultivation lands. Moreover, the natural restoration of the forest is also impacted by the people and their domesticated animals. Now, with the announcement of Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary by the Tamil Nadu government, people are being advised to stay away from forest areas or they will be severely fined,” he said.

Appala Naidu said, “We have been regularly conducting awareness camps in Dharmapuri in hopes of preventing trespassing. Because of the people’s influence in the forest, the natural regeneration process is disrupted. People staying in the forest usually cut down trees and even sometimes cause forest fires. Because people have been setting up settlements in the forest areas and grazing sheep, there is a high chance of zoonotic diseases spreading in the forest. In one incident in Palacode, we found an elephant had died from stomach worms. There is a high chance that the water source was contaminated by domesticated animals”, he said.

Further, Appala Naidu said, “Under NABARD, funding the forest department is involved in ‘Restoration of Degraded Landscape project’, which involves afforestation, revivals of soil nutrition, improving groundwater and setting up of fire lines.”According to sources, 55 camps have been planned in villages close to the forest fringes and so far 29 camps have been completed.

