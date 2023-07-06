DMK and AIADMK demands probe into temple land grab case in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The leader of opposition, R Siva, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the land-grabbing case pertaining to the Kamatchi Amman Temple under which 13 individuals have already been arrested. In a press statement, Siva highlighted the rampant cases of land grabbing that have taken place during the NDA rule in Puducherry.

He also said the registrations conducted at the Villianur sub-registrar office must be reviewed as the sub-registrar allegedly supported the perpetrators. Siva also emphasised the importance of the Anti Land Grabbing Cell, which will come into force soon. He urged the authorities to take action to fill sub-registrar vacancies.

He said, "The state government must release a white paper detailing land grabbing complaints received over the past 10 years, along with the actions taken and information about government-owned lands."

Meanwhile, Vayapuri Manikandan, AIADMK state deputy secretary, sent a letter to the CBI director urging for their immediate intervention.

The letter stated, "In the last two years, lands and houses belonging to French nationals, temples, and vulnerable individuals have been fraudulently acquired using fake documents. The land belonging to Kamatchi Amman temple was illicitly transferred to a private company using forged documents and then sold to different individuals as residential plots. The main accused, including the then registrar and tahsildar, are still at large. A ruling alliance MLA is also allegedly involved in this crime. I call upon the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation."

Manikandan further said that in Villianur, land belonging to the Manakula Vinayagar temple was falsely shown as a pathway to nearly 500 residential plots, which were subsequently sold to unsuspecting buyers. Many ruling party functionaries are implicated in this scheme. Although the land has been recovered, the buyers now face difficulties due to the lack of proper path to the lands. Manikandan called for severe action against the sellers involved. On behalf of the AIADMK, he requested strong action by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry court has granted an interim bail to the sub-registrar who was arrested in connection with the Kamatchi Amman temple land-grabbing case. Sivasami, who was arrested on June 20, is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital. Sources said a part of his left leg's little finger was removed as part of diabetic neuropathy treatment. The bail was requested so that he could further treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. After reviewing the medical documents and considering the report from the resident medical superintendent the judge granted interim bail to Sivasami until July 18. Meanwhile, the CB-CID police had sought custodial inquiry of Sivasami in relation to the case.

