Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK and AIADMK demands probe into temple land grab case in Puducherry

Meanwhile, the Puducherry court has granted an interim bail to the sub-registrar who was arrested in connection with the Kamatchi Amman temple land grabbing case.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) (File photos| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The leader of opposition, R Siva, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the land-grabbing case pertaining to the Kamatchi Amman Temple under which 13 individuals have already been arrested. In a press statement, Siva highlighted the rampant cases of land grabbing that have taken place during the NDA rule in Puducherry.

He also said the registrations conducted at the Villianur sub-registrar office must be reviewed as the sub-registrar allegedly supported the perpetrators. Siva also emphasised the importance of the Anti Land Grabbing Cell, which will come into force soon. He urged the authorities to take action to fill sub-registrar vacancies.

He said, "The state government must release a white paper detailing land grabbing complaints received over the past 10 years, along with the actions taken and information about government-owned lands."
Meanwhile, Vayapuri Manikandan, AIADMK state deputy secretary, sent a letter to the CBI director urging for their immediate intervention.

The letter stated, "In the last two years, lands and houses belonging to French nationals, temples, and vulnerable individuals have been fraudulently acquired using fake documents. The land belonging to Kamatchi Amman temple was illicitly transferred to a private company using forged documents and then sold to different individuals as residential plots. The main accused, including the then registrar and tahsildar, are still at large. A ruling alliance MLA is also allegedly involved in this crime. I call upon the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation."

Manikandan further said that in Villianur, land belonging to the Manakula Vinayagar temple was falsely shown as a pathway to nearly 500 residential plots, which were subsequently sold to unsuspecting buyers. Many ruling party functionaries are implicated in this scheme. Although the land has been recovered, the buyers now face difficulties due to the lack of proper path to the lands. Manikandan called for severe action against the sellers involved. On behalf of the AIADMK, he requested strong action by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry court has granted an interim bail to the sub-registrar who was arrested in connection with the Kamatchi Amman temple land-grabbing case. Sivasami, who was arrested on June 20, is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital. Sources said a part of his left leg's little finger was removed as part of diabetic neuropathy treatment. The bail was requested so that he could further treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. After reviewing the medical documents and considering the report from the resident medical superintendent the judge granted interim bail to Sivasami until July 18. Meanwhile, the CB-CID police had sought custodial inquiry of Sivasami in relation to the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK land grab case Puducherry
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp