Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, Tiruchy city street signage to get QR code for waste segregation at source

As per the current plan, every sanitation worker has to scan the QR code before entering a street.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Waste segregation, wet waste collection

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After distributing about 3,000 QR code stickers to households and commercial establishments in the city as part of a pilot project to better waste segregation at source, the corporation is now mulling over assigning it to every street as well. As the first phase of the project found the scanning of codes at each house to be time-consuming, the civic body decided to allot QR codes to every street on a pilot basis in the second phase.

A senior corporation official said, "As earlier decided, sanitation workers have to scan the QR code of each house and commercial establishment and enter details about the source segregation undertaken on the mobile application. But this method was found to be consuming time. Hence, we have decided to paste QR codes at each street's signage. As per the current plan, every sanitation worker has to scan the QR code before entering a street. Individual QR code will be scanned only if a household or commercial establishment gives waste without segregation."

Another sanitation officer said, "With the new plan, we can gather data on source segregation in on a street-wise basis. If complaints about sanitation workers missing out on particular houses emerge, we can direct the workers to scan the QR code of the respective houses next time they visit the area." Meanwhile, residents urged the corporation to expedite the distribution process.

"Since it (distribution process) is eating up too much time, the civic body may opt for an alternative by which the residents themselves could generate QR codes," said L Thirukumaran, a resident of Ponmalai. Officials said the distribution process is taking time as it is being carried out on a pilot basis across the state to formulate a foolproof system.

"When the first phase was carried out in Thillai Nagar, an issue was flagged, and we decided to assign QR codes to every street. We may come across another issue when we complete the second phase's distribution this month. But we have to follow the strategy to ensure the best system suitable for the city," a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QR code waste segregation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp