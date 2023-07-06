Home States Tamil Nadu

Vande Bharat gets good response in Kovai

This train was the first Vande Bharat train to be operated within the state.

Published: 06th July 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat

Representational image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat (VB) train (Train No 20643), which is the third fastest train in the country (with an average speed of 90.36 kmph), is getting a good response from passengers.

The train commenced from April 8 and the train is completely booked till July 8, with the waiting list going upto 50. Likewise, Coimbatore to Chennai Vande Bharat train (Train No 20644) is also booked till July 14. This train was the first Vande Bharat train to be operated within the state.

The Chennai to Jolarpettai track speed enhancement work had been completed and once the works for speed enhancement of Jolarpettai and Coimbatore for a distance of 280 km are completed, the maximum speed limit will be further increased from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

"Once the works will be completed, the passenger can reach Chennai and Coimbatore 20 minutes earlier than the present 5.50 hours schedule covering a total distance of 500 km," says J Sathish, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum.

"We request the railway to consider operating Vande Bharat train services to Bangalore, Trivandrum and Mangalore from Coimbatore railway station, since there is a huge demand for passengers to reach Chennai and Bangalore, Trivandrum from Coimbatore station," he said.

A senior official from the Salem railway division told TNIE that there is no impact to the occupancy of the other trains being operated between both stations due to the booking of Vande Bharat train in the last 90 days.

"An AC Chair car ticket fare is Rs 1,365, including Rs 308 as catering charge which is optional and Executive class ticket fare is Rs 2,485, including Rs 369 as catering charge between Chennai to Coimbatore. However, Coimbatore to Chennai AC Chair car is Rs 1,215, including Rs 157 catering charge and Executive Class is Rs 2,310, including Rs 190 as catering charge. The price varies as they are for breakfast and dinner," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Coimbatore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp