Vande Bharat gets good response in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat (VB) train (Train No 20643), which is the third fastest train in the country (with an average speed of 90.36 kmph), is getting a good response from passengers.

The train commenced from April 8 and the train is completely booked till July 8, with the waiting list going upto 50. Likewise, Coimbatore to Chennai Vande Bharat train (Train No 20644) is also booked till July 14. This train was the first Vande Bharat train to be operated within the state.

The Chennai to Jolarpettai track speed enhancement work had been completed and once the works for speed enhancement of Jolarpettai and Coimbatore for a distance of 280 km are completed, the maximum speed limit will be further increased from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

"Once the works will be completed, the passenger can reach Chennai and Coimbatore 20 minutes earlier than the present 5.50 hours schedule covering a total distance of 500 km," says J Sathish, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum.

"We request the railway to consider operating Vande Bharat train services to Bangalore, Trivandrum and Mangalore from Coimbatore railway station, since there is a huge demand for passengers to reach Chennai and Bangalore, Trivandrum from Coimbatore station," he said.

A senior official from the Salem railway division told TNIE that there is no impact to the occupancy of the other trains being operated between both stations due to the booking of Vande Bharat train in the last 90 days.

"An AC Chair car ticket fare is Rs 1,365, including Rs 308 as catering charge which is optional and Executive class ticket fare is Rs 2,485, including Rs 369 as catering charge between Chennai to Coimbatore. However, Coimbatore to Chennai AC Chair car is Rs 1,215, including Rs 157 catering charge and Executive Class is Rs 2,310, including Rs 190 as catering charge. The price varies as they are for breakfast and dinner," the official added.

COIMBATORE: The Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat (VB) train (Train No 20643), which is the third fastest train in the country (with an average speed of 90.36 kmph), is getting a good response from passengers. The train commenced from April 8 and the train is completely booked till July 8, with the waiting list going upto 50. Likewise, Coimbatore to Chennai Vande Bharat train (Train No 20644) is also booked till July 14. This train was the first Vande Bharat train to be operated within the state. The Chennai to Jolarpettai track speed enhancement work had been completed and once the works for speed enhancement of Jolarpettai and Coimbatore for a distance of 280 km are completed, the maximum speed limit will be further increased from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Once the works will be completed, the passenger can reach Chennai and Coimbatore 20 minutes earlier than the present 5.50 hours schedule covering a total distance of 500 km," says J Sathish, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum. "We request the railway to consider operating Vande Bharat train services to Bangalore, Trivandrum and Mangalore from Coimbatore railway station, since there is a huge demand for passengers to reach Chennai and Bangalore, Trivandrum from Coimbatore station," he said. A senior official from the Salem railway division told TNIE that there is no impact to the occupancy of the other trains being operated between both stations due to the booking of Vande Bharat train in the last 90 days. "An AC Chair car ticket fare is Rs 1,365, including Rs 308 as catering charge which is optional and Executive class ticket fare is Rs 2,485, including Rs 369 as catering charge between Chennai to Coimbatore. However, Coimbatore to Chennai AC Chair car is Rs 1,215, including Rs 157 catering charge and Executive Class is Rs 2,310, including Rs 190 as catering charge. The price varies as they are for breakfast and dinner," the official added.