Automatic speed guns to monitor traffic violators on three Kovai roads

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Coimbatore City police have fixed pole-mounted speed radar guns in three major roads to detect speed violations and penalise offenders.

Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE, “We could not deploy force physically at all points. The speed radar guns will send challan automatically once they detect speed violations. This is the first time we are using this facility in the city.”

The camera-like device is installed on Avinashi Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Palakkad Road. The police refused to reveal the points where the guns are fixed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Mathivanan said six-speed radar guns on three roads (each two are fixed on both stretches of roads) are fixed. It was a customized mechanism bought with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh from the district road safety fund.

In 2021, the district administration announced 40 kmph as the speed limit on all roads in the city except Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy Road (Sathyamangalam road), Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet flyover and Vysial Street in Selvapuram, where the limit was fixed as 30 kmph. Emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire services, police, and government vehicles are exempt from the speed restrictions.

“We are already using portable speed radar guns to check violations. The new and fixed guns will automatically identify speed limit violators and generate penalty challan,” Mathivanan added.

CUDDALORE: The Coimbatore City police have fixed pole-mounted speed radar guns in three major roads to detect speed violations and penalise offenders. Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE, “We could not deploy force physically at all points. The speed radar guns will send challan automatically once they detect speed violations. This is the first time we are using this facility in the city.” The camera-like device is installed on Avinashi Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Palakkad Road. The police refused to reveal the points where the guns are fixed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Mathivanan said six-speed radar guns on three roads (each two are fixed on both stretches of roads) are fixed. It was a customized mechanism bought with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh from the district road safety fund.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2021, the district administration announced 40 kmph as the speed limit on all roads in the city except Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy Road (Sathyamangalam road), Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet flyover and Vysial Street in Selvapuram, where the limit was fixed as 30 kmph. Emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire services, police, and government vehicles are exempt from the speed restrictions. “We are already using portable speed radar guns to check violations. The new and fixed guns will automatically identify speed limit violators and generate penalty challan,” Mathivanan added.