Melpathi temple row: Caste Hindus take part in second hearing

Published: 08th July 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Following the failure of the first hearing by Revenue Divisional Officer on Draupathi amman temple entry row, caste Hindus were summoned again for a hearing on Friday. Five representatives were present at the RDO office.

One of the representatives told TNIE, “We have informed the RDO about the existing case at the Madras High Court on the dispute over ownership of the temple land. However, we have said that we would comply with the decisions taken by the officer and provide full cooperation."

The first hearing was initiated on June 9, two days after the temple was sealed. Both parties involved in the issue placed their demands before the officials and caste Hindus claimed that the government records of the temple coming under the HR&CE department had been fabricated by the officials.

The Dalits had assured that they would abide by the orders from the officials on peaceful settlement of the issue. However, they demanded that police take action on the complaint filed against the accused who allegedly assaulted three Dalits for entering the temple on April 7.

