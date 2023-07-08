Road work at Tamil Nadu's Kallalagar temple hills commences

Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Kallalagar temple

Representational image of Kallalagar temple. (Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  After much controversy following the arrival of approval from the forest department for the road works in Alagar Hill, the HR&CE department started the works for relaying the temple road from Alagar Kovil to Solai Malai Murugan on Friday.  

As the road leading from Kallalagar temple to Solai Malai Murugan temple and Rakayee Amman temple is more than two decades old, the HR&CE department had begun road removal works through contract workers on June 30.

However, a team of forest officials from the Alagar Kovil range prevented the works and asked to stop the works stating that it was being carried out without proper approval under the FCA Act. Arguments broke out between the forest and the HR&CE department officials over the issue, following which the works were halted for the day. Similarly, the issue continued on the second day as well, and the work was once again impeded by the forest department.

Following the incident, Minister PK Sekar Babu stated that officials from both HR&CE and the Forest department have conducted a meeting at the Dindigul collectorate to address the issue. After the forest department officials accepted to provide immediate approval, the HR&CE department agreed to apply for it.

As mentioned by the Minister, following the arrival of approval, the HR&CE officials commenced the road works through contract workers. Considering multiple challenges, including devotees' movement and difficulty to carry out work past 6 pm since it is a reserve forest area, the workers scraped out only one side of the old road so that the other side can be used for vehicle movement towards the temple up the hill. An HR&CE department official assured completion of the project as soon as possible without affecting the environment or without disturbing the species.

