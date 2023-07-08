WRD developing Rs 30-crore digital data portal for water management

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Department (WRD) is developing a user-friendly digital database portal in collaboration with Geographic Information Systems at the cost of `30 crore to collect and update crucial water-related information across the state.

The portal will serve as a reliable and consistent source of data on water availability, quality, quantity and variability and will be made accessible to the public. By providing comprehensive information, it will facilitate integrated and sustainable development, operation, management and conservation of scarce water resources. The state is planning to launch the portal by the end of this year.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “The state government has granted approval to implementation of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Information and Management System with an estimated budget of `30 crore. Funds will be provided through a loan assistance programme of NABARD”.

Currently, WRD has successfully completed nearly 60% of the project’s requirements. Once the portal is launched, identifying unlawful activities such as encroachments on waterbodies, water theft and illegal pumping will become easier.

The portal will also act as a centralised repository of water-related data, ensuring that all government departments have access to accurate information for future planning and policy formulation. Highlighting the portal’s advanced features, the official said real-time dashboard modules have already been launched in beta version. These modules integrate data from various sources, including Central Water Commission, Indian Meteorological Department, ISRO, Global Data Set and State Data.

The real-time dashboard comprises eight modules covering rainfall, reservoirs, tanks, groundwater, river gauges and soil moisture. “WRD manages 90 reservoirs across the state. Going forward, the portal will host comprehensive data, including water levels, inflow and outflow rates, and other technical details,” the official said.

This digital data portal marks a significant milestone in the state’s water management efforts. It is expected to revolutionize the way water resources are monitored, utilized, and conserved in Tamil Nadu, ultimately ensuring a sustainable future for all.

