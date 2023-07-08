Home States Tamil Nadu

Young Chennai woman dies fighting off mobile snatchers in moving train, cops arrest two 

The woman who was on board an MRTS train had tried to stop her phone from being taken, and, in the struggle, had fallen onto the platform of the Indira Nagar station, sustaining head injuries.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Preethi_Train_snatching

S. Preethi who died fighting off mobile snatchers. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Sindhiya
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman who fell off an MRTS train at Indira Nagar Railway Station on July 2 while fighting mobile snatchers from taking her phone, died at a hospital in Chennai on Saturday, July 8.
Five days after the incident, the city police arrested two men involved in the crime.

The victim has been identified as Preethi, a resident of Kandanchavadi. She was an employee of a private firm in Kotturpuram. Preethi regularly commuted on the MRTS, taking the train between Kotturpuram and Thiruvanmiyur.

On the evening of July 2, Preethi was on the MRTS train that was headed to Thiruvanmiyur. She was allegedly standing close to the door as the train was packed. When the train made a stop at Indira Nagar railway station, two men who were later identified by the police as, Vignesh and Teenager Manimaran, tried to snatch her mobile phone.

Preethi tried to resist the muggers, and in the scuffle fell on the platform at Indira Nagar railway station and sustained severe head injuries. The two accused fled the spot with her phone. 

The woman's family claimed that bystanders did not call an ambulance or get her access to emergency health care. She was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital by the family after a passenger had called the emergency phone number from Preethi's ID card. She was later shifted to SIMS hospital on the same day. She underwent several surgeries as she had sustained severe injuries on the right side of her head.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint from Preethi's father Srinivasan, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and begun investigation. 

Superintendent of Police, GRP, Chennai V. Ponram said, " They analysed the call record details and traced the location of the mobile phone to a fish shop in Besant Nagar. Raju(29), a fish vendor was using Preethi's mobile phone. He told police that he had bought the phone for ₹2,000 from a duo on July 2. 

Police arrested S. Manimaran, 19 of Adyar and B. Vignesh, 27 of Pattinapakkam. During the interrogation, they admitted having committed the crime. They told the police that when they were attempting to snatch the phone from Preethi, she had been standing on the footboard of the train and was talking on the phone.

They said she struggled with them to prevent them from snatching the phone, and, in the struggle, she fell off the train onto the platform. Police said the two men were arrested on charges of murder and remanded to judicial custody.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile snatching fatality MRTS Railway Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp