Coimbatore DIG was taking sleeping pills since January, says FIR

On Friday, he was there around 6.30 am and asked a police guard to bring milk and drank it.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

DGP (L&O) A Arun holds a discussion with senior officials in Coimbatore | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The preliminary investigation into the suicide of Coimbatore range DIG C Vijayakumar revealed that he displayed his suicidal tendency on Thursday night and was taking pills for insomnia since January. According to the statement of U Ravichandran (35), a gunman of Vijayakumar mentioned in the FIR registered by the Ramanathapuram police in Coimbatore city, the officer had been taking pills for insomnia - a sleeping disorder since he took charge as DIG of Coimbatore range.

“On Thursday, the officer along with his family and the gunman went to a programme and returned to the house around 9 pm. Usually, at 7 am, Vijayakumar visits a room downstairs on the premises to see the DSR (Daily Status Report) of his range. On Friday, he was there around 6.30 am and asked a police guard to bring milk and drank it. Then he visited the gunman’s room and asked for the DSR report. After checking the DSR he moved towards the place where the gunman places his pistol. He then came out from the room with the pistol asking Ravichandran how to use it,” said Ravichandran in his statement

 “Before I could get my t-shirt on, I heard a gunshot outside, and the officer found a bullet wound on his head. Then camp office driver Anbalagan informed the officer’s wife and he was rushed to CMCH around 7 am. The doctors who examined Vijayakumar declared him dead,” he said in the statement.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday night itself the DIG’s behaviour was suspicious, as he had asked his gunman where he kept his gun, and then on Friday morning he directly came to the gunman’s room, took the gun in and asked him how to use it.“The officer knows how to handle guns very well, and he had a similar service pistol. It seems, he wanted to end his life with his gunman’s gun,” the officer said.

“Though he was given counselling by fellow IPS officers in recent days he was unable to recover from the trauma. If they sent him either for strict medication or on compulsory leave, the death could have been avoided,” the officer added.  Another officer said, Vijayakumar revealed his suicidal thoughts to his close friend and they were planning to take leave and visit Anaikatti. “Unfortunately, the trip was cancelled. He was struggling with OCD-cum- depression for around 10 years, and he had consulted many doctors and took various medications, including Ayurveda. But he had not disclosed the issue to anyone at  early stage,” he added.

