TN IAS officers rejig: Darez Ahmed is special programme secretary

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday transferred many IAS officers from various departments. Darez Ahmed, hitherto Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will assume charge as the secretary to Special Programme Implementation Department Vice Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Ahmed will also hold the post of Commissioner of Social Security Schemes in full additional charge.

N Venkatachalam, Commissioner of Social Security Schemes will take over as the Commissioner of Land Reforms. Venkatachalam will also hold the post of Director of Land Reforms/ex-officio Director of Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax as a full additional charge.

S Malarvizhi, Chairperson, Science City will be taking over as the Additional Secretary to Water Resources Department. A Suganthi, Commissioner of the Museum will assume charge as the Special Secretary to the Home, Prohibition and Excise department. J Jayakanthan will be taking over as the Special Secretary to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

