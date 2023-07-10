Home States Tamil Nadu

Political intervention in appointment of DBCs costing lives: TN health officials

The Public Health Department Officials Association had recently lodged a petition with the Tenkasi district administration, protesting against the action of local bodies.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: At a time when a few rural areas in southern districts have started to witness the emergence of mosquito-borne diseases, health department officials have alleged political intervention by some panchayat union chairpersons in the posting of temporary Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs). They said the local body administration was replacing experienced DBCs with political party members, hampering mosquito eradication activities.

A Block Medical Officer (BMO), on the request of anonymity, said some of the chairpersons and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of different panchayat unions were not cooperating with the health officials. "Around 30 to 40 DBCs are allotted to each of the 19 health block units of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts based on its area size. They are in charge of eliminating mosquitoes in their egg, larva, or pupa stages before they can mature. It is essential for each DBC to cover 50 to 70 houses per day. On the seventh day, they need to revisit each of the houses to ensure that the mosquito's next life cycle is interrupted. Experienced DBCs possess extensive knowledge of the villages and are well-trained to identify the various stages of mosquito development. However, the method is at risk due to the replacement of experienced DBCs with inexperienced party members," he added.

Another BMO said the union chairperson, with the assistance of BDOs, appointed 60 members from his political party as DBCs in addition to the 30 experienced DBCs. "We are forced to make use of these 90 DBCs on a rotational basis. Unfortunately, many party members are unwilling to participate in mosquito eradication activities," he added.

The Public Health Department Officials Association had recently lodged a petition with the Tenkasi district administration, protesting against the action of local bodies. A few experienced DBCs also sent a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing their concerns about being replaced.

Speaking to TNIE, office bearers of the association emphasised that the state government should grant them the authority to recruit temporary DBCs. "Funds for the wages should directly be allocated to the health department instead of local bodies as we have to plead with them for manpower each time," they added.

When contacted by TNIE, Michael Anthony Fernando, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority, stated that he had issued an instruction to the BDOs against the usage of DBCs on a rotational basis. P Senthilkumar, Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, assured he would look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic Breeding Checkers health department mosquito
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp