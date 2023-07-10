Political intervention in appointment of DBCs costing lives: TN health officials

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: At a time when a few rural areas in southern districts have started to witness the emergence of mosquito-borne diseases, health department officials have alleged political intervention by some panchayat union chairpersons in the posting of temporary Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs). They said the local body administration was replacing experienced DBCs with political party members, hampering mosquito eradication activities.



A Block Medical Officer (BMO), on the request of anonymity, said some of the chairpersons and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of different panchayat unions were not cooperating with the health officials. "Around 30 to 40 DBCs are allotted to each of the 19 health block units of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts based on its area size. They are in charge of eliminating mosquitoes in their egg, larva, or pupa stages before they can mature. It is essential for each DBC to cover 50 to 70 houses per day. On the seventh day, they need to revisit each of the houses to ensure that the mosquito's next life cycle is interrupted. Experienced DBCs possess extensive knowledge of the villages and are well-trained to identify the various stages of mosquito development. However, the method is at risk due to the replacement of experienced DBCs with inexperienced party members," he added.

Another BMO said the union chairperson, with the assistance of BDOs, appointed 60 members from his political party as DBCs in addition to the 30 experienced DBCs. "We are forced to make use of these 90 DBCs on a rotational basis. Unfortunately, many party members are unwilling to participate in mosquito eradication activities," he added.



The Public Health Department Officials Association had recently lodged a petition with the Tenkasi district administration, protesting against the action of local bodies. A few experienced DBCs also sent a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing their concerns about being replaced.



Speaking to TNIE, office bearers of the association emphasised that the state government should grant them the authority to recruit temporary DBCs. "Funds for the wages should directly be allocated to the health department instead of local bodies as we have to plead with them for manpower each time," they added.



When contacted by TNIE, Michael Anthony Fernando, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority, stated that he had issued an instruction to the BDOs against the usage of DBCs on a rotational basis. P Senthilkumar, Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, assured he would look into the matter.

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: At a time when a few rural areas in southern districts have started to witness the emergence of mosquito-borne diseases, health department officials have alleged political intervention by some panchayat union chairpersons in the posting of temporary Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs). They said the local body administration was replacing experienced DBCs with political party members, hampering mosquito eradication activities. A Block Medical Officer (BMO), on the request of anonymity, said some of the chairpersons and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of different panchayat unions were not cooperating with the health officials. "Around 30 to 40 DBCs are allotted to each of the 19 health block units of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts based on its area size. They are in charge of eliminating mosquitoes in their egg, larva, or pupa stages before they can mature. It is essential for each DBC to cover 50 to 70 houses per day. On the seventh day, they need to revisit each of the houses to ensure that the mosquito's next life cycle is interrupted. Experienced DBCs possess extensive knowledge of the villages and are well-trained to identify the various stages of mosquito development. However, the method is at risk due to the replacement of experienced DBCs with inexperienced party members," he added. Another BMO said the union chairperson, with the assistance of BDOs, appointed 60 members from his political party as DBCs in addition to the 30 experienced DBCs. "We are forced to make use of these 90 DBCs on a rotational basis. Unfortunately, many party members are unwilling to participate in mosquito eradication activities," he added. The Public Health Department Officials Association had recently lodged a petition with the Tenkasi district administration, protesting against the action of local bodies. A few experienced DBCs also sent a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing their concerns about being replaced. Speaking to TNIE, office bearers of the association emphasised that the state government should grant them the authority to recruit temporary DBCs. "Funds for the wages should directly be allocated to the health department instead of local bodies as we have to plead with them for manpower each time," they added. When contacted by TNIE, Michael Anthony Fernando, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority, stated that he had issued an instruction to the BDOs against the usage of DBCs on a rotational basis. P Senthilkumar, Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, assured he would look into the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });