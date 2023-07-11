Combined water supply project in TN likely to be ready in August

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A combined water supply (CWS) project that will benefit 708 villages in Annur, Avianshi and Sulur taluks will be delayed by two more months, officials in Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) said.

As per officials, there is a delay in constructing a sump to collect water from the pumping station in the Bhavani river and it is holding up the project. The project was launched in 2021 at a cost of `360 crore to supply water to 708 villages. A total of 11.5 MLD of water would be drawn from the Bhavani River for this purpose.

The project was to be completed in August 2022. Elected representatives from local bodies said despite the construction of overhead tanks (OHT), laying pipeline works have got completed six months ago, but the drinking water supply is yet to start.

R Rajkumar, president of Vadakkalur village in Annur said, “Eight OHTs have been constructed under the project in Vadakkalur panchayat and all project-related works have been completed but water is yet to be released. Due to the delay, Vadakkalur is getting drinking water once in 15 - 20 days.”

A senior TWAD board official said, “Due to a flood in the Bhavani River in February, construction a large sump to store water in the river basin got suspended for more than four months. Also, the contractor died of Covid - 19. Due to these reasons, the project could not be completed on time. Almost 90% of works have been completed. The project will be ready for inauguration by August.”

