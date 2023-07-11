Home States Tamil Nadu

Miscreants throw petrol bomb at SC leaders’ posters in TN's Srivaikuntam

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The Srivaikuntam police were kept on their toes on Monday after several people allegedly hurled what could be a petrol bomb, at posters of Scheduled Caste leaders Immanuel Sekaran and Veeran Sundaralingam at Meenatchipatti. Srivaikuntam police have launched a search for seven suspects based on CCTV footage.

According to sources, a group of bike-borne men hurled inflammable substance at the posters of Immanuel Sekaran and Veeran Sundaralingam at the entrance of the Meenatchipatti village near Srivaikuntam, a place sensitive to caste conflict. The incident happened at around 1 am in the wee hours of Monday, said sources. 

“In connection with this, the Srivaikuntam police grabbed the CCTV footage, which shows seven people on three bikes hurling the inflammable substance at the flex banners of freedom fighters. Based on the CCTV footage, the Srivaikuntam police launched a search of the seven persons,” said sources. 

Condemning the incident, the villagers resorted to protest on the Srivaikuntam-Thoothukudi road on Monday. Srivaikuntam DSP Mayavan and Inspector Annaraj, pacified the public assuring them of necessary steps against the miscreants. Following this, the public withdrew from the protest.

Law and order continues to deteriorate in state: EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has been criticising the DMK government on the law and order front at frequent intervals, on Monday reiterated his charge referring to the recent incidents of crimes in various parts of the state.   

In a statement, Palaniswami said in the past 26 months, the number of robberies, murders, sexual assaults, the prevalence of drugs and attacks on elderly people have been on the rise and despite his repeated charges in this, the DMK government has been lethargic on this count. Palaniswami referred to the murder of a person near Chengalpattu court, the hurling of petrol bombs at a newspaper office in Cuddalore, a similar incident at Nallathur where a DMK MLA visited and the death of a 22-year-old woman in the sub-urban train as examples.

