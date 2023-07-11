Rs 100-crore land sale involving BJP MLA’s son put on hold in TN

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The registration department has put on hold the registration of a sale agreement entered into by Tirunelveli BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s son Balaji and one Elayaraja at the Radhapuram Sub-Registrar office, pertaining to a piece of land worth Rs 100 crore in Chennai. The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by NGO Arappor Iyakkam against the agreement.

The remarks on the Encumbrance Certificate state that based on an order from the Tirunelveli Regional Deputy Inspector General of Registration, the document prima facie contains evidence warranting cancellation. Arappor Iyakkam Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the patta of the 1.3-acre land parcel located in Chennai’s Virugambakkam was in the name of S Vasantha and S Sundara Mahalingam when Elayaraja and Balaji registered the sale-agreement in Radhapuram in July 2022.

“Elayaraja, who is already accused of registering Madurai Meenakshiamman Sundareswarar Temple land in his name, fraudulently claimed that he possesses the Power of Attorney for Jayendra Vora, who in turn claimed that the Chennai land is in the name of his grandfather Gulab Das Narayan Das.

Also, the registration is in violation of Section 28 of the Registration Act and various circulars of the department. The sale agreement mentions that the property will be bought by Balaji at Rs 46 crore and that an initial amount of Rs 2.5 crore has already been paid by Balaji,” Venkatesan added.

He also alleged that Mambalam Revenue Divisional Officer Praveena Kumari helped Balaji and Elayaraja by illegally changing the patta, on August 2022, from the name of Vasantha and Sundara Mahalingam to the name of Gulab Das, who died aged 75 years ago.

TIRUNELVELI: The registration department has put on hold the registration of a sale agreement entered into by Tirunelveli BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s son Balaji and one Elayaraja at the Radhapuram Sub-Registrar office, pertaining to a piece of land worth Rs 100 crore in Chennai. The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by NGO Arappor Iyakkam against the agreement. The remarks on the Encumbrance Certificate state that based on an order from the Tirunelveli Regional Deputy Inspector General of Registration, the document prima facie contains evidence warranting cancellation. Arappor Iyakkam Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the patta of the 1.3-acre land parcel located in Chennai’s Virugambakkam was in the name of S Vasantha and S Sundara Mahalingam when Elayaraja and Balaji registered the sale-agreement in Radhapuram in July 2022. “Elayaraja, who is already accused of registering Madurai Meenakshiamman Sundareswarar Temple land in his name, fraudulently claimed that he possesses the Power of Attorney for Jayendra Vora, who in turn claimed that the Chennai land is in the name of his grandfather Gulab Das Narayan Das.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also, the registration is in violation of Section 28 of the Registration Act and various circulars of the department. The sale agreement mentions that the property will be bought by Balaji at Rs 46 crore and that an initial amount of Rs 2.5 crore has already been paid by Balaji,” Venkatesan added. He also alleged that Mambalam Revenue Divisional Officer Praveena Kumari helped Balaji and Elayaraja by illegally changing the patta, on August 2022, from the name of Vasantha and Sundara Mahalingam to the name of Gulab Das, who died aged 75 years ago.