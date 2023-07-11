Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 100-crore land sale involving BJP MLA’s son put on hold in TN

The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by NGO Arappor Iyakkam against the agreement.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  The registration department has put on hold the registration of a sale agreement entered into by Tirunelveli BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s son Balaji and one Elayaraja at the Radhapuram Sub-Registrar office, pertaining to a piece of land worth Rs 100 crore in Chennai. The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by NGO Arappor Iyakkam against the agreement.

The remarks on the Encumbrance Certificate state that based on an order from the Tirunelveli Regional Deputy Inspector General of Registration, the document prima facie contains evidence warranting cancellation. Arappor Iyakkam Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the patta of the 1.3-acre land parcel located in Chennai’s Virugambakkam was in the name of S Vasantha and S Sundara Mahalingam when Elayaraja and Balaji registered the sale-agreement in Radhapuram in July 2022.  

“Elayaraja, who is already accused of registering Madurai Meenakshiamman Sundareswarar Temple land in his name, fraudulently claimed that he possesses the Power of Attorney for Jayendra Vora, who in turn claimed that the Chennai land is in the name of his grandfather Gulab Das Narayan Das.

Also, the registration is in violation of Section 28 of the Registration Act and various circulars of the department. The sale agreement mentions that the property will be bought by Balaji at Rs 46 crore and that an initial amount of Rs  2.5 crore has already been paid by Balaji,” Venkatesan added.

He also alleged that Mambalam Revenue Divisional Officer Praveena Kumari helped Balaji and Elayaraja by illegally changing the patta, on August 2022, from the name of Vasantha and Sundara Mahalingam to the name of Gulab Das, who died aged 75 years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Registration Department Tirunelveli BJP MLA's son NGO Arappor Iyakkam Rs 100-crore land sale
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp