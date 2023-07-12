Charge sheet against former AIADMK minister, two sons in Rs 127-crore disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against former AIADMK minister R Kamaraj and five others, including his two sons, in a Rs 127 crore disproportionate assets case.

According to the DVAC, an inquiry was conducted about the former minister acquiring assets disproportionate to his income between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2021, during his tenure as food minister. Based on the inquiry, DVAC filed an FIR on July 7, 2022, stating that Kamaraj has bought assets worth Rs 58.44 crore in his name, the names of his two sons, and in the name of his firm through his three associates during the period.

They were booked under various sections of prevention of corruption act and Section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. While Kamaraj was mentioned as the first accused, his sons Dr K Eniyan and Dr K Inban and his associates R Chandrakasan, B Krishnamoorthy and S Udhayakumar were listed as the other accused.

After the registration of FIR, DVAC sleuths conducted raids at 51 places and seized several documents. Investigations revealed that the former minister, along with his three associates, bought the assets of M/s NARC Hotel Private Limited in Thanjavur and constructed ‘Srikamatchi medical centre (SriVasudevaperumal HealthCare Ltd)’, a multispecialty hospital, in the name of his sons. Along with the hospital and through other means, Kamaraj had accumulated disproportionate assets worth Rs 127.49 crore, DVAC sources said.

“After obtaining sanction from the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a charge sheet was filed in the chief judicial magistrate court cum special court for cases under the Prevention of corruption act in Tiruvarur against R Kamaraj, Eniyan, Inban, Chandrakasan, Krishnamoorthy and Udhayakumar”, a DVAC release said. The 810-page charge sheet was submitted to the court along with 18,150 pages of supporting documents. A team of officials led by DSP Nandhagopal of the vigilance and the anti-corruption unit, Tiruvarur, filed the charge sheet.

