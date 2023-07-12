Injured TNEB contract worker and his family seek TN govt help

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Staring at a bleak future, an injured lineman S Kalimuthu (41) and his family have urged the state government to provide assistance. Kalimuthu, who was working on a contract basis in the Thirupuvanam TNEB office, recently fell down from a tree while on duty, which left him paralysed below the hip.



Speaking to TNIE, his wife Poongodi (33), said, "On July 6, 2023, my husband was carrying out the monthly maintenance work by clearing the coconut fronds that were disturbing electricity wires. He accidentally fell down from the tree and sustained severe injuries. He is paralysed below the hip and is admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai."



She added that he is the sole breadwinner of the family, which consists of Kalimuthu's mother, herself and their three minor children. Poongodi said no one from the TNEB has visited or offered any help to them. "Since he is admitted in Madurai and cannot move on his own, I am staying in the hospital with him and my mother-in-law is taking care of the children.

I do not know how they are coping mentally and financially. I can't travel back and forth due to financial constraints," she lamented and requested the state government to extend monetary assistance to their family. Sivagangai TNEB officials, when contacted, said they were unaware of the issue and assured to look into it.

