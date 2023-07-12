Home States Tamil Nadu

Injured TNEB contract worker and his family seek TN govt help

He accidentally fell down from the tree and sustained severe injuries. He is paralysed below the hip and is admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai

Published: 12th July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Staring at a bleak future, an injured lineman S Kalimuthu (41) and his family have urged the state government to provide assistance. Kalimuthu, who was working on a contract basis in the Thirupuvanam TNEB office, recently fell down from a tree while on duty, which left him paralysed below the hip.

Speaking to TNIE, his wife Poongodi (33), said, "On July 6, 2023, my husband was carrying out the monthly maintenance work by clearing the coconut fronds that were disturbing electricity wires. He accidentally fell down from the tree and sustained severe injuries. He is paralysed below the hip and is admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai."

She added that he is the sole breadwinner of the family, which consists of Kalimuthu's mother, herself and their three minor children. Poongodi said no one from the TNEB has visited or offered any help to them. "Since he is admitted in Madurai and cannot move on his own, I am staying in the hospital with him and my mother-in-law is taking care of the children.

I do not know how they are coping mentally and financially. I can't travel back and forth due to financial constraints," she lamented and requested the state government to extend monetary assistance to their family. Sivagangai TNEB officials, when contacted, said they were unaware of the issue and assured to look into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEB contract worker Thirupuvanam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp