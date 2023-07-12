Home States Tamil Nadu

Poompuhar redevelopment project's second phase races ahead of deadline, to complete by December

However, as per the latest direction, we are planning to complete it within six months," Tourism Officer T Aravintha Kumar said.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

​ Mayiladuthurai District Collector inspecting works on the Poompuhar Heritage City project on Tuesday. Express ​

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:   The 13 development works as part of the second phase of the 'Renovation and Redevelopment of Poompuhar Heritage City' project, which commenced in April this year at an outlay of Rs 23.6 crore, is likely to be completed within six months as against the initial target of 18 months, tourism officials said.

"We were planning to complete the second phase in around 18 months. However, as per the latest direction, we are planning to complete it within six months," Tourism Officer T Aravintha Kumar said. The second phase of the state government’s project comprises the development of 13 facilities such as parking area, promenade, arrival plaza, toilets, compound wall and electrical arrangements in tourism department land spread over 32.5 acres in Poompuhar.

Collector AP Mahabharathi along with the district tourism officer inspected the progress of the works on Tuesday. Around 10% of the works have been completed, sources said. The 'Renovation and Redevelopment of Poompuhar Heritage City' project was launched in Poompuhar about two years ago after many of the sites came under criticism over poor maintenance.

The sites in the ancient Chola kingdom port city were first developed through a set of projects in 1973 by then chief minister M Karunanidhi. The first phase of the project with an outlay of Rs 2.57 crore include the renovation of several structures like Silapathikaram Art Gallery, Ilanji Mandram, Pavai Mandram and Nedungal Mandram.

On the phase, Kumar said, "95% of the work under the first phase is complete. We need additional funds to complete the remaining works. We are preparing an estimate and will complete the remaining work also soon."

