Railway users upset over new design for Pollachi railway station

The issue came to light after railway officials placed a banner featuring the new design in view of starting work to demolish the existing building.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Palakkad railway division attracted sharp criticism from activists and passenger associations for its alleged move to build the Pollachi railway station based on Kerala architecture. However, officials refuted the allegation.

The issue came to light after railway officials placed a banner featuring the new design in view of starting work to demolish the existing building.  The new station would be constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore under the Amrit Bharat scheme.  

Train enthusiasts strongly condemn officials and accused them of infusing  Kerala architecture for a railway station located in Tamil Nadu, and took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

T Krishna Balaji, joint secretary of the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association, said, “This is not the first time Kerala railway officials trying to infuse their style into stations in Tamil Nadu like Pollachi, which is located adjacent to the Palakkad. Recently, they withdrew forms printed in Malayalam after strong objections from Pollachi MP and MLA. Also, there have been incidents where staff speak in Malayalam with Tamil passengers who are approaching the counter for reservation and booking spot railway tickets.”

B Mohanraj, secretary of the association,  said Palakkad railway officials have ignored demands such as the operation of trains from Coimbatore to Rameswaram, Tuticorin, Kollam and Dindigul via Pollachi railway station for the last six years despite completion of broad gauge conversion work. “We have witnessed many development works in Kerala, but demands raised from this side of the border are continuously ignored,” he added.

When contacted, southern railway officials denied the allegation and said the building design does not follow Kerala architecture. “The design has been inspired by other architecture styles prevalent in Tamil Nadu including Pollachi,” said an official from southern railway.

