Tangedco fails to file GST returns for five years

Since migrating to the GST regime on July 1, 2017, Tangedco is obligated to file returns once every three months.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO (Representational Image) Photo | Express.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state power utility, Tangedco, has not filed GST returns for five years citing issue with its internal system ‘templates’ for filing returns. Central authorities have now issued a warning asking it to file the returns at the earliest.

Since migrating to the GST regime on July 1, 2017, Tangedco is obligated to file returns once every three months. However, records accessed by TNIE show that as of June 21 2023, a total of 51 units (wings) of the corporation’s headquarters had failed to file returns due to a ‘mismatch with GST return details furnished by HQ’ and 13 units had failed to file returns due to ‘incomplete details’.

A senior official told TNIE, “The GST council had explicitly instructed Tangedco to file returns for financial years 2017- 18 and 2019-20 before May 31, 2023. Unfortunately, none of the units (wings) were able to do it. So, Tangedco’s accounts branch had asked officials across the state to submit all necessary details before June 22 but that deadline has also lapsed.

The power utility has now decided to take action against officials and staff responsible for this. The GST returns will be filed at the earliest.” R Murali Krishnan, state organisational secretary of BMS (TNEB wing), said, “Usually the GST council takes strict action against companies that fail to file returns. However, no action has been taken against Tangedco for failing to file returns for five years.

‘Tangedco already su ers from a massive debt of Rs 1.58 lakh crore’

The state government has also not shown any concern. Tangedco already suffers from a massive debt of Rs 1.58 lakh crore, and GST complications will exacerbate its trouble. So, it is important that all pending returns are filed as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, E Ravindran, president of the union’s officer wing, has urged the power utility to fill vacancies in the accounts branch and assign an official with expertise in accounting instead of relying on engineering staff. At present, Tangedco’s taxation department is managed by engineering staff. Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhoni could not be reached for his comments.

64 Tangedco units failed to file returns
As of June 21, 2023, 51 Tangedco units had failed to file returns due to ‘mismatch with GST return details furnished by HQ’ and 13 units due to ‘incomplete details’

