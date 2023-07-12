Tiruchy Corporation to set up solid waste management innovation hub at Sengulam Colony

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation has decided to establish an innovation hub to showcase steps taken to improve solid waste management in the city. The hub would also serve as a knowledge sharing platform where experts would present suggestions and strategies on waste management.

Senior officials said the corporation was planning to establish the facility at Sengulam colony. "We had originally planned to establish a micro-compost centre at Sengulam colony, but dropped it after residents raised objections. Now, we're considering setting up an innovation hub on that plot.

The facility would showcase measures taken by the corporation to improve solid waste management. Students, officials, experts, etc. from other cities, can visit these centres and share suggestions on solid waste management," a senior corporation official said.

Officials expressed hope that the platform would educate coming generations on solid waste management. "At present, we have 40 micro-compost centres in the city. While these centres are needed for processing waste in the city, several residents have raised objections against them.

This hub would clear their concerns surrounding micro-compost centres as it would demonstrate how we are processing waste at such facilities," an officer said. Though several residents appreciated the move, some of them stressed the need to improve waste management at existing micro-compost centres.

"An innovation hub would help students and others know more about waste management. But the move is unlikely to address concerns among residents about micro-compost centres. In most micro-compost centres, one can see waste dumped in its premises carelessly. If the corporation provides a solution to this, people would not object to such centres at any place," said S Lalitha of Woraiyur.

