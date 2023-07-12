Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation to set up solid waste management innovation hub at Sengulam Colony

Senior officials said the corporation was planning to establish the facility at Sengulam colony.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   The corporation has decided to establish an innovation hub to showcase steps taken to improve solid waste management in the city. The hub would also serve as a knowledge sharing platform where experts would present suggestions and strategies on waste management.

Senior officials said the corporation was planning to establish the facility at Sengulam colony. "We had originally planned to establish a micro-compost centre at Sengulam colony, but dropped it after residents raised objections. Now, we're considering setting up an innovation hub on that plot.

The facility would showcase measures taken by the corporation to improve solid waste management. Students, officials, experts, etc. from other cities, can visit these centres and share suggestions on solid waste management," a senior corporation official said.

Officials expressed hope that the platform would educate coming generations on solid waste management. "At present, we have 40 micro-compost centres in the city. While these centres are needed for processing waste in the city, several residents have raised objections against them.

This hub would clear their concerns surrounding micro-compost centres as it would demonstrate how we are processing waste at such facilities," an officer said. Though several residents appreciated the move, some of them stressed the need to improve waste management at existing micro-compost centres.

"An innovation hub would help students and others know more about waste management. But the move is unlikely to address concerns among residents about micro-compost centres. In most micro-compost centres, one can see waste dumped in its premises carelessly. If the corporation provides a solution to this, people would not object to such centres at any place," said S Lalitha of Woraiyur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Corporation Sengulam Colony solid waste management
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp