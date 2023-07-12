TN govt announces three-stage process for approval of incentives to investors  

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sanctioning of standard incentives such as back-ended capital subsidy and electricity tax exemption to investors of projects that are greater than Rs 50 crore and less than Rs 300 crore will now be done in three stages under fresh guidelines issued by the industries department.

Overruling an earlier G.O. which mandates Sipcot as sanctioning authority, the fresh guidelines issued last week mandates Guidance as the scrutinising agency for the projects (Rs 50 crore to Rs 300 crore) while nominating commissionerate of investment promotion and facilitation, which was created in February, as sanctioning authority. Sipcot has been made the disbursal agency.

Under the guidelines, application for availing incentives should be submitted to Guidance, which will forward it to the scrutinising agency within 14 days. Companies not meeting the eligibility criteria will be informed of their ineligibility.

The Commissionerate of Investment Promotion and Facilitation will issue a letter of sanction of incentives to the company detailing eligible incentives within seven days of receipt of the application from guidance. The application will then be forwarded to Sipcot to disburse the incentives.

The company will have to provide a chartered accountant certificate and documentary evidence ascertaining the investment, employment, production and expenditure and the ‘Letter of sanction of incentives’ to Sipcot, which will carry out a random inspection to verify whether the investment, employment and production capacity is fulfilled as per the chartered accountant certificate. Following this, a deed of agreement will be signed within 14 days.

Under the guidelines, during standard investment period of four years, a company can apply only once for sanction of incentives. Expansion projects are eligible for sub-large packages (`50 crore to `300 crore) subject to fulfilment of 25% incremental capacity over the existing capacity. For projects with multiple product lines, increase on the base volume shall be calculated in value terms.

The guidelines also makes it clear that an electricity tax waiver for five years for new or expansion manufacturing projects on power purchase from Tangedco or generated or consumed from captive sources can be claimed from the date of commercial production.

