Geographical Indication certificate issued for Authoor betel leaves

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Four months after the Geographical Indications Registry notified Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Authoor betel leaves, the registry recently issued the GI certificate to the Thoothukudi district administration. The tag was facilitated by the Tamil Nadu State Agriculture Marketing Board and NABAD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum, and registered in the name of Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasayigal Sangam.



The betel leaves, locally known as Vettrilai, are nurtured by Thamirabrani river water. The leaves also find a mention in the 13th-Century book 'The Travels of MARCO POLO (The Venetian)'. Moreover, Several ancient stone inscriptions reveal the archaic richness and significance of the Authoor vettrilai in Tamil culture.



Speaking to TNIE, Collector Dr KSenthil Raj said the certificate will be served to the Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Viyabaraigal Sangam. "This is a matter of pride for Thoothukudi district. The district administration will begin the GI-tag process to tap the marketing potential of Authoor betel leaves across the country and in the international market. We are also awaiting the GI tag recognition for Kayathar lemon, Srivaikuntam banana, and Udangudi Karupatti," he said.

