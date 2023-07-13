Home States Tamil Nadu

Geographical Indication certificate issued for Authoor betel leaves

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Dr KSenthil Raj said the certificate will be served to the Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Viyabaraigal Sangam.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Spicy Authoor vetrilai

Spicy Authoor vetrilai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Four months after the Geographical Indications Registry notified Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Authoor betel leaves, the registry recently issued the GI certificate to the Thoothukudi district administration. The tag was facilitated by the Tamil Nadu State Agriculture Marketing Board and NABAD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum, and registered in the name of Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasayigal Sangam.

The betel leaves, locally known as Vettrilai, are nurtured by Thamirabrani river water. The leaves also find a mention in the 13th-Century book 'The Travels of MARCO POLO (The Venetian)'. Moreover, Several ancient stone inscriptions reveal the archaic richness and significance of the Authoor vettrilai in Tamil culture.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Dr KSenthil Raj said the certificate will be served to the Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Viyabaraigal Sangam. "This is a matter of pride for Thoothukudi district. The district administration will begin the GI-tag process to tap the marketing potential of Authoor betel leaves across the country and in the international market. We are also awaiting the GI tag recognition for Kayathar lemon, Srivaikuntam banana, and Udangudi Karupatti," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Authoor betel leaves
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp