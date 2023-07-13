Minor boy slashes friend's mouth for calling him with nicknames in TN
RAMANATHAPURAM: A 17-year-old boy was booked on Wednesday for allegedly slashing his friend's mouth using a sickle for calling him nicknames, near Abiramam in Ramanathapuram. The victim is under treatment at a private hospital in the district.
According to the police, the victim and the suspect, a minor, are friends from T. Punavasal village near Abiramam. "An inquiry revealed that the suspect used to tease the friend often. On Tuesday, when the suspect teased him with a nickname, the friend also teased him back, which led to an argument between the duo. Though it was pacified within no time, the minor boy attacked his friend using a sickle and caused injuries to his neck and mouth, and threatened to kill him," sources said.
"The victim, sustaining major injuries, was rushed to the hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment. He is stable, but still under treatment," sources added.
The Abiramam police booked the suspect under multiple sections, including - 341, 294(b), 324, and 307 of IPC. Further investigation is underway, and the search is on to nab the suspect who is absconding.