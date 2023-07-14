Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 1,559 crore labs at 45 govt ITIs, two working women’s hostel

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated state-of-the-art 4.0 lab facilities established at a cost of Rs 1,559 crore at 45 government ITIs across Tamil Nadu through video conference on Thursday.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated state-of-the-art 4.0 lab facilities established at a cost of Rs 1,559 crore at 45 government ITIs across Tamil Nadu through video conference on Thursday. Two newly constructed working women’s hostels and seven renovated hostels were also inaugurated.

The two new working women’s hostels
were inaugurated by CM MK Stalin
through video conference from
Chennai on Thursday| Express

The Department of Employment and Training has collaborated with TATA Technologies Ltd to provide high-quality vocational training at 4.0 standards in a total of 71 government ITIs. This ambitious project costing Rs 2877.43 crore will offer a range of long-term and short-term courses for ITI students. The first phase of the project saw the inauguration of labs in 22 government ITIs on June 8. The second phase of inauguration was held on Thursday.

The two working women’s hostels have been constructed by Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHSCL) in Guduvanchery and Tirchy at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore. 
Seven hostels located in Adyar (Chennai), Viluppuram, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tirunelveli, and Perambalur were also renovated at a cost of Rs 3.42 crores.  

A press statement said working women can apply for accommodation in the hostels through www.tnwwhcl.in.  Ministers CV Ganesan, P Geetha Jeevan, KR Periyakaruppan and other officials were present.

Hostels come up at a cost of Rs 13 cr
The two working women’s hostels have been constructed by Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHSCL) in Guduvanchery and Tirchy at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin women’s hostels
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp