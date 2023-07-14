CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 1,559 crore labs at 45 govt ITIs, two working women’s hostel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated state-of-the-art 4.0 lab facilities established at a cost of Rs 1,559 crore at 45 government ITIs across Tamil Nadu through video conference on Thursday. Two newly constructed working women’s hostels and seven renovated hostels were also inaugurated.

The Department of Employment and Training has collaborated with TATA Technologies Ltd to provide high-quality vocational training at 4.0 standards in a total of 71 government ITIs. This ambitious project costing Rs 2877.43 crore will offer a range of long-term and short-term courses for ITI students. The first phase of the project saw the inauguration of labs in 22 government ITIs on June 8. The second phase of inauguration was held on Thursday.

The two working women’s hostels have been constructed by Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHSCL) in Guduvanchery and Tirchy at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore.

Seven hostels located in Adyar (Chennai), Viluppuram, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tirunelveli, and Perambalur were also renovated at a cost of Rs 3.42 crores.

A press statement said working women can apply for accommodation in the hostels through www.tnwwhcl.in. Ministers CV Ganesan, P Geetha Jeevan, KR Periyakaruppan and other officials were present.

