As Chandrayaan goes for moon ride on Bahubali, private players join party

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: The role of private parties in the space sector is expanding. For instance, 85% of the components of the Bahubali rocket - LVM3 - that successfully lifted Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into space were manufactured and supplied by private parties.

This was confirmed by ISRO chairman S Somanath. “Only 15% of the rocket was made within ISRO. The final assembling, quality control, machine design and operations were done by ISRO.”

ISRO chairman S Somnath, Union Minister

of State for Science and Technology

Jitendra Singh at a press conference | Ashwin Prasath

Somanath said now there are private industries working within ISRO making critical systems under GOCO model (Government-Owned Companies Operated). “Eight out of nine engines in LVM3 were manufactured by private industries under GOCO model,” he said and added that tomorrow these companies will go out and manufacture them on their own.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN- SPACe, said it was identifying and facilitating technology transfer of several ISRO technologies. “With so many start-ups coming up, it makes no sense for them to redevelop some of these existing technologies. They can get the technology from ISRO and move forward from there.” Recently, IN-SPACe has initiated the process to transfer ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology to private industries.

A call for expression of interest (EoI) was issued. The idea of technology transfer, aimed at boosting the country’s private space ecosystem, is mandated under the recently released Indian Space Policy 2023.

SSLV is a 3-stage solid launch vehicle capable to carry a payload of up to 500 kg to a 500 km circular orbit.

A release by IN-SPACe said that this technology transfer of SSLV will provide an opportunity for the Indian industry to understand and assimilate the intricacies and complexities involved in the development of launch systems, set up a launch vehicle design and manufacturing base by themselves and compete in the lucrative global launch market.

