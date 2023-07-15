Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP man held for removing portraits of Stalin, Kalaignar in ration shop in TN

Speaking about the incident, Sarasa said Vijayakanth visited the shop on Tuesday and asked her to remove the portrait of Stalin and Karunanidhi.

Published: 15th July 2023 07:32 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Panavadalichatram police arrested the BJP secretary of Melaneelithanallur Union for allegedly removing the portraits of Chief Minister M K Stalin and former chief minister M Karunanidhi from a ration shop on Thursday.

According to sources, the police identified the suspect as T Vijayakanth, a resident of Chokkalingapuram. He was booked under sections 447, 353, 153A, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by S Sarasa, the saleswoman at the Chokkalingapuram ration shop, sources added.  

Speaking about the incident, Sarasa said Vijayakanth visited the shop on Tuesday and asked her to remove the portrait of Stalin and Karunanidhi. "I asked him to leave the shop. Defying my request, Vijayakanth removed the portraits. However, I managed to get them back from him and hang them in the shop. He then prevented me from doing my duty. After the people at the shop condemned his act, Vijayakanth left the shop.  In connection with the incident, Vijayakanth posted a video attached with a movie song on a WhatsApp group, which created tension between cadres of DMK and BJP," she said in her complaint with the police.

Sub-Inspector Kalyanasundaram registered a case on her complaint and arrested Vijayakanth. Meanwhile, Puliyangudi police arrested a suspect for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Stalin on his Facebook page.

