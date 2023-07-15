BJP sends 4-member delegation headed by Annamalai to South Africa 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party will share its 'political ideologue' with the political parties of other countries at an international conclave, which is scheduled to be held on July 18 in South Africa.

A 4-member delegation of its leaders, led by the party chief of Tamil Nadu K. Annamalai, is going to South Africa to participate in the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit (BRICS-PPPDS).

On Thursday, the members of the delegation met BJP national president here and discussed the elements of the party's political ideologies and policy with JP Nadda, who guided them with valuables tips.

Later after meeting with the party president, Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai said that the African National Congress (ANC), which is the ruling party in South Africa, is hosting the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit (BRICS-PPPDS) from July 18 to 20.

"The African National Congress has invited members of political parties from BRICS National in Johannesburg to deliberate issues of mutual interest to strengthen BRICS,” K Annamalai tweeted later.

Other members of the BJP delegation are Dr Vinusha Reddy, State Executive Committee Member & State In-Charge of Policy, Research, Mahila Morcha- AP BJP, Pushkar Mishra, founder of 'Ashram-Parampara', member of state executive, convenor of Policy Research Department of UP unit and Thiru Satyen Gulabkar, the media in-charge for Central Gujarat.

Sources in BJP said that recently K Annamalai had dwelt upon the party's political ideologies in the UK highlighting how the Modi government has brought strong visible changes in the country in the last 9 years.

He had also interacted with Tamil Diaspora in the UK and presented the Modi government's concerns towards them.

IPS turned politician K Annamalai, who is also heading the TN unit of BJP, will be presenting about the fastly changing political landscape of the country, especially after PM Modi took over the charges of the prime ministership in 2014.

As many as 15 political parties from the BRICS countries namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will be attending this international conclave from July 18 to 20.

Sources said that after returning from South Africa, K Annamalai will embark on a campaign called ' En Mann En Makkal'( My land My people) from July 28.

It would be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the party's Mission South in TN.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party will share its 'political ideologue' with the political parties of other countries at an international conclave, which is scheduled to be held on July 18 in South Africa. A 4-member delegation of its leaders, led by the party chief of Tamil Nadu K. Annamalai, is going to South Africa to participate in the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit (BRICS-PPPDS). On Thursday, the members of the delegation met BJP national president here and discussed the elements of the party's political ideologies and policy with JP Nadda, who guided them with valuables tips.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later after meeting with the party president, Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai said that the African National Congress (ANC), which is the ruling party in South Africa, is hosting the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit (BRICS-PPPDS) from July 18 to 20. "The African National Congress has invited members of political parties from BRICS National in Johannesburg to deliberate issues of mutual interest to strengthen BRICS,” K Annamalai tweeted later. Other members of the BJP delegation are Dr Vinusha Reddy, State Executive Committee Member & State In-Charge of Policy, Research, Mahila Morcha- AP BJP, Pushkar Mishra, founder of 'Ashram-Parampara', member of state executive, convenor of Policy Research Department of UP unit and Thiru Satyen Gulabkar, the media in-charge for Central Gujarat. Sources in BJP said that recently K Annamalai had dwelt upon the party's political ideologies in the UK highlighting how the Modi government has brought strong visible changes in the country in the last 9 years. He had also interacted with Tamil Diaspora in the UK and presented the Modi government's concerns towards them. IPS turned politician K Annamalai, who is also heading the TN unit of BJP, will be presenting about the fastly changing political landscape of the country, especially after PM Modi took over the charges of the prime ministership in 2014. As many as 15 political parties from the BRICS countries namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will be attending this international conclave from July 18 to 20. Sources said that after returning from South Africa, K Annamalai will embark on a campaign called ' En Mann En Makkal'( My land My people) from July 28. It would be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the party's Mission South in TN.