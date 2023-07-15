Govt-aided college refuses to issue TC to students despite order from regional joint director

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite the regional joint director of collegiate education R Pon Muthuramalingam's recent order to a government-aided college in the district to issue transfer certificates to its former UG students over non-payment of excess fees fixed by them, the management has refused to issue the TCs.

According to sources, around 40 students from government-aided colleges said the college management refused to issue transfer certificates over non-payment of excess fees as fixed by the management.



Based on this, TNIE carried out a report on the issue on July 6. On the same day, following this, the regional director of collegiate education ordered the college management to give an explanation for demanding excess fees from the students. He also ordered the secretary/principal to issue the TC without further delay so that the students can continue their higher studies. However, sources said the college management has still not issued the TC to the students.



Speaking to TNIE, one of the students, R Devaraj said a few students, including himself, met the RJD Muthuramalingam in person on Thursday and requested him to order the government-aided college to issue their TCs. “The RJD informed us to go to college and collect the TCs. But when we asked principal Rajendran to give us our TCs, he told us he would give an explanation letter to the RJD, and refused to issue TC besides asking them to pay the excess fees as fixed by the college management,” he said.



Speaking to TNIE, on request of anonymity, an official from the department of higher education assured to take action against the government-aided college management and issue the TCs to the students.

MADURAI: Despite the regional joint director of collegiate education R Pon Muthuramalingam's recent order to a government-aided college in the district to issue transfer certificates to its former UG students over non-payment of excess fees fixed by them, the management has refused to issue the TCs. According to sources, around 40 students from government-aided colleges said the college management refused to issue transfer certificates over non-payment of excess fees as fixed by the management. Based on this, TNIE carried out a report on the issue on July 6. On the same day, following this, the regional director of collegiate education ordered the college management to give an explanation for demanding excess fees from the students. He also ordered the secretary/principal to issue the TC without further delay so that the students can continue their higher studies. However, sources said the college management has still not issued the TC to the students. Speaking to TNIE, one of the students, R Devaraj said a few students, including himself, met the RJD Muthuramalingam in person on Thursday and requested him to order the government-aided college to issue their TCs. “The RJD informed us to go to college and collect the TCs. But when we asked principal Rajendran to give us our TCs, he told us he would give an explanation letter to the RJD, and refused to issue TC besides asking them to pay the excess fees as fixed by the college management,” he said. Speaking to TNIE, on request of anonymity, an official from the department of higher education assured to take action against the government-aided college management and issue the TCs to the students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });