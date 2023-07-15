Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar University raises principals’ age limit, AUT upset

Published: 15th July 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 07:18 AM

Periyar University

Periyar University

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Teachers union condemned the decision of Periyar University in Salem and Tiruvalluvar University in Vellore to increase the age limit for the post of principals in self-financing colleges from 62 to 64 years. They said the move was against a GO in this regard and urged the higher education department to withdraw the decision.

Thiruvalluvar University increased the age limit from 62 to 64 for principals working in the self-financing colleges affiliated with the university in the syndicate meeting held on June 15. Likewise, on June 18, Peiryar University also increased the age limit from 62 to 64. According to official sources, it was based on requests from self-financing colleges, the universities increased the age limit.  

Commenting on the matter, AUT vice president P Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE, “Higher education department through GO 325 of 2003, clearly stated that no retired teachers after the age of 62 years be appointed in any statutory and even non-statutory positions. So, retired teachers cannot continue as college principals.”

“In 2018, Bharathiar University increased the age limit from 62 to 65 for self-financing colleges. Following opposition raised by AUT, former higher education department secretary Sunil Paliwal directed the university to withdraw the decision. Though some principals filed a case against this, Madras High Court asked the university to follow the GO 325,” he recalled. He further said after 2003, the higher education department did not release any GO about increasing principals’ age limit.  “For favouring the self-financing colleges, former higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan and heads of the universities increased the age limit,” he alleged.

When asked about it, Periyar University Vice Chancellor (VC) R Jagannathan told TNIE, “Even if there is a GO, the syndicate has the power to increase the age limit for the principals.”  Thiruvalluvar University VC T Arumugam also claimed that syndicate has the powers to increase age limit. Repeated attempts to reach higher education secretary A Karthik went in vain.

