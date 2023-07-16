Madras HC verdict very clear, drop Senthil Balaji from cabinet: AIADMK leader Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the Madras High Court upholding the arrest of minister V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the cash-for-jobs scam, the AIADMK on Saturday renewed its demand for dropping Balaji from the state cabinet.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, after paying homage to former chief minister K Kamaraj on the latter’s birth anniversary, said the court has given a clear-cut verdict on the arrest of Balaji and hence, without any further delay Chief Minister MK Stalin should remove him from the council of ministers.

Jayakumar also charged that instead of removing Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, the DMK is using his cabinet berth as a shield to protect him from ED interrogation. Asked about the announcement of expelled leader O Panneerselvam that his supporters would stage a demonstration on August 1 urging the government to expedite the Kodanadu case probe, Jayakumar said, “Panneerselvam is just ‘His Master’s Voice.’ He echoes the voice of the DMK.”

