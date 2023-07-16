Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC verdict very clear, drop Senthil Balaji from cabinet: AIADMK leader Jayakumar

Jayakumar also charged that instead of removing Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, the DMK is using his cabinet berth as a shield to protect him from ED interrogation.

Published: 16th July 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the Madras High Court upholding the arrest of minister V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the cash-for-jobs scam, the AIADMK on Saturday renewed its demand for dropping Balaji from the state cabinet.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, after paying homage to former chief minister K Kamaraj on the latter’s birth anniversary, said the court has given a clear-cut verdict on the arrest of Balaji and hence, without any further delay Chief Minister MK Stalin should remove him from the council of ministers.

Jayakumar also charged that instead of removing Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, the DMK is using his cabinet berth as a shield to protect him from ED interrogation. Asked about the announcement of expelled leader O Panneerselvam that his supporters would stage a demonstration on August 1 urging the government to expedite the Kodanadu case probe, Jayakumar said, “Panneerselvam is just ‘His Master’s Voice.’ He echoes the voice of the DMK.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Jayakumar Madras High Court AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp