Warnings no bar, Tasmac sans licence still in business in Chennai

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite several warnings, unlicensed bars attached to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets are still operational, especially during evening hours, in several areas in the state. A senior official said nearly 260 FIRs have been registered for operating bars illegally in the last few weeks. Though Tasmac has around 4,800 authorised retail outlets selling liquor, the number of legal bars at present falls below 1,300, as the corporation has not been able to float tenders for new bars due to ongoing court cases. However, TNIE learnt many bars are operating illegally, serving unhealthy food to customers, with the alleged support of officials and politicians.

In Egmore and some other areas in Chennai, people were seen consuming alcohol in front of closed bars, posing a threat to public safety. In some places, the bars that were ordered to be closed are now selling snacks, water bottles, and are even preparing and selling instant food.

In a recent press conference, minister S Muthusamy had said it is impossible to monitor the Tasmac outlets and bars round the clock. S Mathupriyan, an IT employee of Pallikaranai said, “Defying regulations that explicitly forbid the preparation of food in bars attached to Tasmac outlets, numerous bars throughout the state continue cooking and serving meals to their customers. Moreover, certain unauthorised bars go as far as turning off their lights during late hours, enabling customers to consume alcohol on the premises.”

A 30-year-old resident of Velachery, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The Tasmac bars in the city were initially closed down by officials. However, they remained shut only for a few days. After that, the existing contractors resumed their business as usual, leading to revenue loss to the government” A senior Tasmac official said, “Recently, with the assistance of revenue officials, we have closed down 77 bars on the outskirts of the city. Whenever we receive complaints, we take action. Special teams have been deployed across the state to monitor illegal sales. Due to ongoing court cases, the tender processes for Tasmac bars have not been floated. Once the court issues a direction, all the problems will be addressed. In the meantime, steps are being taken to modernise Tasmac outlets and bars.”

