TN engineering counselling: Demand will be high for electronics courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) gears up for engineering counselling from July 22, experts are of the opinion that this year the demand for computer science engineering and IT engineering seats will see a drop while there will be an uptick in demand for electronics engineering.

According to experts, last year, job placements in computer science and IT streams were good, but later on many companies revoked offer letters while some delayed the boarding process as the IT industry ran into rough waters. As the IT industry is cutting down on hiring, academicians feel students will refrain from choosing computer science and IT streams.

“This year, electronics engineering will be one of the top choices among students. There will be demand for the course as India and especially Tamil Nadu is witnessing a significant traction in the electronics sector. The electronics manufacturing sector in India is growing and out of this almost 20% of the manufacturers, be it in the mobile phones or consumer electronics, are located in Tamil Nadu,” said a faculty member of Anna University. He added that students have immense job opportunities in the electronics sector.

Even colleges in the state are also prepared to cater to the needs of students. To cash in on the demand, at least six colleges in the state have added two new courses on electronics engineering. The two new courses are electronics and communication (advanced communication technology) and electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology).

Career Consultant Jayprakash Gandhi also seconded the opinion. “The scenario in the IT sector is not very encouraging and this will definitely encourage students to opt for electronics courses. Students should choose the courses mindfully and provide as many options to ensure their seat in this stream,” said Gandhi. “Students, instead of opting for basic science courses, prefer engineering courses as the technology background will help them find better jobs,” he added.

