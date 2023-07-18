Tangedco to replace 2.06 lakh defective meters  

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the upcoming Northeast monsoon, Chairman cum Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Rajesh Lakhoni has issued directives to the officials to raise the height of pillar boxes and address the frequent feeder-tripping issues.

During a review meeting, Lakhoni emphasised on the importance of identifying and repairing damaged underground (UG) cables, as the power utility had encountered numerous difficulties in the previous year.

The meeting saw the participation of chief engineers, superintending engineers, and assistant executive engineers working in the Chennai zone.

Meanwhile, a senior engineering staff told TNIE, “Our primary focus will be on procuring essential materials like transformers, meters, and fuse wires.” As per the data accessed by TNIE, the state currently has 2.06 lakh defective meters. The issue has caused significant inconvenience to the consumers, who are forced to pay inflated bills, ultimately resulting in revenue loss for the power utility.

Sources said due to an insufficient number of transformers, giving new connections are getting delayed. “In addition, low voltage issues have been steadily escalating during peak hours. Overloading has also resulted in transformers catching fire. The state has to urgently procure around 1,500 transformers,” they said.

A senior official told TNIE, “The power utility serves 3.34 crore consumers across the state. The number of defective meters stands at a mere 2.06 lakh. We have already placed orders to procure meters and transformers.” The official assured that all the issues will be resolved before the monsoon.

