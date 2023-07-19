AIADMK general secretary EPS steals the NDA show in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday hogged the limelight at the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as he was given prominence in all events at the meeting. He was seated next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the dais and was one among the five leaders who received Modi when he arrived at the venue.

Significantly, BJP state president K Annamalai was attending the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa on behalf of the BJP. JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal were among the BJP leaders who received EPS in New Delhi at the venue of the meeting. Senior leaders of the AIADMK - M Thambidurai, CVe Shanmugam, SP Velumani and N Thalavai Sundaram accompanied EPS.

Ahead of the meeting, the prime minister shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with each of the representatives of the alliance parties. EPS and other leaders presented a life-size garland to Modi.

Though the PMK severed ties with AIADMK after the 2021 Assembly elections, a senior functionary of the PMK, AK Moorthy attended the meeting.

Puthiya Neethi Katchi founder of AC Shanmugam, TMC president GK Vasan, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy, India Jananayaga Katchi leader and Perambalur MP TR Paarivendhar, and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandiyan were among those attending the meeting from TN.

The absence of Annamalai and the prominence given to Palaniswami at the NDA meeting have their echo in social media. While the AIADMK supporters celebrated the prominence given to Palaniswami, many supporters of Annamalai resented it openly.

