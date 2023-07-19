Estimates Committee inspects projects in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After inspecting the Thoothukudi government medical college which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 137 crore, the Estimates Committee chairman K Anbalagan said the project will be completed by 2025. The hospital is being constructed with 60% fund contribution from the union government and the rest from the state government.



On Tuesday, Anbalagan along with other members of the committee S Gandhi Rajan, S Chandran, Sinthanai Selvan, S Sivakumar, Chevur S Ramachandran, VP Nagai Mali, E Paranthaman, OS Manian and S Rajesh Kumar also inspected the works for Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour, Sillankulam Adi-dravidar student hostel, Sillankulam Muthukaruppan higher secondary school and Theva seafood at Maravanmadam in the presence of Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Legislative Assembly Secretary Dr Sreenivasan, Additional Secretary P Balasubramaniam and Divisional Officer Pandiraj.



"The 100-metre expansion work of the Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour has been completed at a cost of `10 crore. As for the Tharuvaikulam fishermen's demand to construct a groyne to protect the harbour, engineers have estimated an additional cost of `40 crore to build a groyne as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines. The demand will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin," Anbalagan added.

