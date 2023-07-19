‘Snap Congress ties to safeguard TN’s rights on Cauvery issue’: BJP state vice president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state vice president Narayanan Thiruppathy on Tuesday demanded that the DMK should snap its ties with Congress to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water issue and Mekedatu dispute. If the DMK fails to do this, it would mean that the DMK is acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Thirupathy said this while answering queries from reporters as part of BJP’s protest over Chief Minister MK Stalin attending the opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru at a time when Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been reiterating that his state would not release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu and that Karnataka would build a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu. Senior functionaries of the BJP held press conferences in all party districts in the state to highlight this issue on Tuesday.

“The DMK has been betraying Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water dispute since the times of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. In the past, the DMK government gave consent for building many dams across the Cauvery River in Karnataka. Since the day of the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority by the BJP-led government at the Centre, there has been no problem regarding Cauvery water sharing,” he added.

While Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has been reiterating that Cauvery water would not be released to Tamil Nadu, here, Stalin and his allies like Thol Thirumavalavan are keeping mum on this vital issue.

When the Cauvery issue cropped up during the AIADMK regime, Stalin as the leader of the opposition, charged that the AIADMK government was inefficient, spineless, and subservient to the BJP.

“Today, we repeat the same charges against the DMK government. It has become subservient to the Congress,” Thirupathy added.

