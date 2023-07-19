Home States Tamil Nadu

Taking home the practices of rice cultivation from India to tackle water crisis, say Tanzanian Scientists 

"In Tanzania, farmers suffer from lack of access to the needed market information and it's a major issue we tackle in the government," said one of the Tanzanian scientists. 

The forum was part of a seven-day visit to India from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute(TARI).(Photo|Express)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Certain methods of paddy cultivation in India would richly contribute to tackling the water crisis in Tanzania said scientists from there in a discussion with farmers and agricultural enthusiasts organised by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF) in Pudukkottai.

The forum was part of a seven-day visit to India from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute(TARI). Five scientists including Atugonza Bilaro Principal Research Scientist, Furahisha Miraj Research Officer and Fabiola Langa Atwebembela Kasenene, Daniel Dawson were present in the Tamil Nadu science forum.

Atugonzo Bilaro said, "Our country is prone to water scarcity and drought. The SRI method used in paddy in Pudukkottai would greatly contribute to our ecosystem where less quantity of seeds are used for better yield."

Furahisha Miraj said, "In Tanzania, farmers suffer from lack of access to the needed market information and it's a major issue we tackle in the government. In India however, there are better models of enabling the farmers to know about market-related information."

He also said that there are no movements for organic farming in their country. The coco we cultivate is through a completely organic method, he added. 

R Rajkumar from MSSRF who organized the gathering said, "As both India and Tanzania have many common problems including effects of climate change, drought there is scope for scientists of both countries to learn from each other."

