Indian team wins bronze in Asian Surfing Championship

The Surfing Federation of India had sent four senior surfers in the men’s category and two surfers in the under-18 category.

Published: 20th July 2023 06:40 AM

The Indian team scored 2,708 points and secured the third position in the Asian Surfing Championship held at Thulusdhoo Island in Maldives | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The India surf team, participating for the first time, in the Asian championship has bagged the bronze medal. The icing on the cake was two Tamil Nadu youths breaking into the top 10 Asian rankings. The Asian Surfing Championship was held at Thulusdhoo Island in Maldives, which saw participation from 18 countries. The Surfing Federation of India had sent four senior surfers in the men’s category and two surfers in the under-18 category. Five out of the six surfers were from Tamil Nadu.

This comes at a time when preparations are in full swing for the World Surfing League (WSL) event that India is hosting for the first time in Mahabalipuram between August 14 and 20. As a team, India scored 2,708 points securing the third position, thereby winning the bronze medal. Japan won the gold with 4,450 points. Among Indian surfers, D Srikanth, 18, from Kovalam fishing village near Chennai, was the centre of attention at the event. He reached the semi-finals and currently ranks fifth in Asia. “This was my first time competing in the Asian Surfing Championship, and it was a fantastic opportunity for me,” he told TNIE.

Chennai-based TT Group sponsored the Indian surf team. Surfing Federation of India president Arun Vasu told TNIE, “The Indian team has performed exceedingly well beyond everyone’s expectation. The waves in Maldives ranged from 6-10ft and conquering such conditions in their first attempt is a big achievement. It was a tough event where Japan won most of the medals.”

Vasu said he is now confident that these boys will do well even in the WSL event. A Surfing Federation of India official said the Ministry of External Affairs has given clearance for international athletes to apply for visas for the WSL event. “Everything is on track. A couple of visits were made to Mahabalipuram with J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. We are expecting 100 foreign surfers to participate.”

In the lead-up to the WSL event, the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and Surfing Federation of India will be hosting The East Coast Challenge - a series of three national-level surf competitions - and the top 10 surfers would receive a wild card entry. The qualifying series events would be held in Puducherry (Pondicherry Surf Challenge - July 29, 30), Mahabalipuram Point Break Challenge (August 5, 6) and the Covelong Classic (August 12, 13).

