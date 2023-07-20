Madurai student bags gold medal in state level shooting competition

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Class 12 student from a government-aided school in Madurai won three medals, including gold, in a state-level pistol shooting competition. Madurai Rifle Club hosted the 48th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition 2023 in Madurai from July 11 to July 23 under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Shooting Associations.



According to sources, the competition saw around 1,500 participants from 52 affiliated clubs. "Nagarithish K (16) from Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, won a gold medal in the 10m pistol championship of youth men individual category, and two bronze medals in the 10m pistol of junior men individual and sub youth individual categories. He has been selected for the South Indian level competitions, which will be held after August 15 in Kochi.



Nagarithish said "I've achieved this medal after years of hard work and with continuous support from my family and my coach. I'll be putting in more effort to win in the upcoming competitions." He also added that his future goal is to represent the country in International Olympics Games.

