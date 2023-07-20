Madurai student bags gold medal in state level shooting competition

MADURAI: A Class 12 student from a government-aided school in Madurai won three medals, including gold, in a state-level pistol shooting competition. Madurai Rifle Club hosted the 48th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition 2023 in Madurai from July 11 to July 23 under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Shooting Associations.
According to sources, the competition saw around 1,500 participants from 52 affiliated clubs. "Nagarithish K (16) from Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, won a gold medal in the 10m pistol championship of youth men individual category, and two bronze medals in the 10m pistol of junior men individual and sub youth individual categories. He has been selected for the South Indian level competitions, which will be held after August 15 in Kochi.
Nagarithish said "I've achieved this medal after years of hard work and with continuous support from my family and my coach. I'll be putting in more effort to win in the upcoming competitions." He also added that his future goal is to represent the country in International Olympics Games.
MADURAI: A Class 12 student from a government-aided school in Madurai won three medals, including gold, in a state-level pistol shooting competition. Madurai Rifle Club hosted the 48th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition 2023 in Madurai from July 11 to July 23 under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Shooting Associations.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.