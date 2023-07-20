Tribal carried in doli to ambulance dies in Tamil Nadu

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 40-year-old man was carried in a doli (palanquin) for four hours from Kurumalai, a tribal hamlet in Thirumoorthy hills, and then in an ambulance to Udumalaipet GH, which is 5.8 km, away died within hours of admission on Tuesday.

What upset the tribals more is that the body could not be transported to his village for final rites because there was no road. He was buried on Thirmoorthy Hill on Wednesday morning.

The lack of road is the main reason for the delay in taking Palanisamy to the hospital. Taking turns, six youths carried Palanisamy in a cradle through a dry water channel and rocky terrain for around four hours. Around 6 pm, the team reached Udumalaipet GH by ambulance. But Palanisamy did not respond to treatment and died. Had there been a road, we could have taken him to the hospital on time,” said N Manikandan a resident of Thirumoorthy Hills.

Sources in the Udumalaipet GH said Palanisamy was suffering from a lung infection for several days and died of cardiac arrest. “On Tuesday, he was admitted at 5.30 pm with a complaint of stomach pain and inability to urinate. After treatment, he became normal. But he hadn’t consumed food for three days and was dehydrated. After some time, he complained of breathing difficulties. We checked and found that his SPO2 level was 78-80. Also, he had a deformed lung and had been suffering from myocardial infarction. Around 11 pm, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away.”

“Tribals are very shy and lack awareness about the outside world. Though youngsters from the tribal community have changed, many are still reluctant to express their problems. When it goes out of hand, these things happen. It is difficult to construct roads in a reserve forest. Fortunately, officials have got permission to build the road,” Udumalaipet MLA ‘Udumalai’ Radhakrishnan said.

District collector T Christuraj said the road would be built within a few weeks. “We have already issued the approval for constructing the road, after a district-level committee meeting held last week. The new road would be built from Thirumoorthy hill to Kurumalai after a `13 crore tender is finalised by Dhali town panchayat. The fund will be allocated by the tribal welfare department,” adding that he would strengthen medical services by conducting weekly camps in all tribal settlements in the district.

“We will set up a temporary medical camp near the base of Thirumoorthi Hill soon with the help of the local PHC,” he said.

