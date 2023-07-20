Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal carried in doli to ambulance dies in Tamil Nadu

Though youngsters from the tribal community have changed, many are still reluctant to express their problems.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

tribal, improper road

As the body could not be transported to the village because there was no road, Palanisamy was buried on Thirmoorthy hill on Wednesday morning | Express

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 40-year-old man was carried in a doli (palanquin) for four hours from Kurumalai, a tribal hamlet in Thirumoorthy hills, and then in an ambulance to Udumalaipet GH, which is 5.8 km, away died within hours of admission on Tuesday.

What upset the tribals more is that the body could not be transported to his village for final rites because there was no road. He was buried on Thirmoorthy Hill on Wednesday morning.

The lack of road is the main reason for the delay in taking Palanisamy to the hospital. Taking turns, six youths carried Palanisamy in a cradle through a dry water channel and rocky terrain for around four hours. Around 6 pm, the team reached Udumalaipet GH by ambulance. But Palanisamy did not respond to treatment and died. Had there been a road, we could have taken him to the hospital on time,” said N Manikandan a resident of Thirumoorthy Hills.

Sources in the Udumalaipet GH said Palanisamy was suffering from a lung infection for several days and died of cardiac arrest. “On Tuesday, he was admitted at 5.30 pm with a complaint of stomach pain and inability to urinate. After treatment, he became normal. But he hadn’t consumed food for three days and was dehydrated. After some time, he complained of breathing difficulties. We checked and found that his SPO2 level was 78-80. Also, he had a deformed lung and had been suffering from myocardial infarction. Around 11 pm, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away.”

“Tribals are very shy and lack awareness about the outside world. Though youngsters from the tribal community have changed, many are still reluctant to express their problems. When it goes out of hand, these things happen. It is difficult to construct roads in a reserve forest. Fortunately, officials have got permission to build the road,” Udumalaipet MLA ‘Udumalai’ Radhakrishnan said.

District collector T Christuraj said the road would be built within a few weeks. “We have already issued the approval for constructing the road, after a district-level committee meeting held last week. The new road would be built from Thirumoorthy hill to Kurumalai after a `13 crore tender is finalised by Dhali town panchayat. The fund will be allocated by the tribal welfare department,” adding that he would strengthen medical services by conducting weekly camps in all tribal settlements in the district.

“We will set up a temporary medical camp near the base of Thirumoorthi Hill soon with the help of the local PHC,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal hamlet Thirumoorthy hills improper road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp